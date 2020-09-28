Could Tim Fox Be Batman in 2021 Rather Than Luke Fox?

In the Batman comic books published by DC Comics, Lucius Fox and Tanya Fox have a number of children, but continuity has confused them over the years, Fox's youngest daughter, Tiffany, was first shown in Batman #308 in 1979, but was not substantially explored until The New 52 reboot of DC's continuity, which reintroduced her along with her siblings in Batwing #22. That series saw his son Luke Fox take the role of Batwing. Fox's daughter Tam was also introduced in the New 52 series Red Robin. The alternative future story shown in Batgirl: Futures End in 2014 showed Tiffany grow up to be a protege of Barbara Gordon, one of several women to use the Batgirl moniker. But one of the Fox siblings seemed to have been missed out.

Prior to The New 52, Lucius had a son named Timothy whose occasional delinquency embarrassed his father, and who first appeared in Batman #313 in 1979. Luke Fox seemed to replace him in the Batman comics after the New 52 reboot.

But I understand that, as a result of this week's Batman: The Joker War Zone that we may be seeing a return of Tim Fox, courtesy of writer John Ridley, who is writing the upcoming Batman comic book focused on the Lucius Fox family. We had always heard that it would see Luke Fox, son of Lucius Fox, take on the role of Batman. Originally that would have been for the line as a whole as part of the 5G relaunch, now its for an Ultimate-style mini-imprint of continuity all to itself.

But what if, as its no longer in continuity, this no longer featured Luke Fox – but Timothy Fox as the new Batman? And if tomorrow's The Joker War Zone suggested that Tim Fox was coming back to DC Comics – by the same writer on the upcoming Batman comic book? Well, that might make Batman #313 worth a little bit of money might it not? You know what these speculators are like…