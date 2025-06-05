Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: age of apocalypse, simone di meo

First Visual From The New X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha by Simone Di Meo

First visuals from the new X-Men Of Apocalypse: Alpha from Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo

The Age Of Apocalypse is returning, as Jeph Loeb continued to excavate his past, first with Giant-Size X-Men and then with a new Age Of Apocalypse Alpha to kick off a return to the universe that began with the death of Charles Xavier, the rise of Apoclypse and the making of Magneto, as well as giving us characters such as Blink, Sugar Man. Morph, Holocaust and the Dark Beast. And the adamantium stumped Wolverine, who recently popped up in the Deadpool And Wolverine movie… up against that version of Sabretooth as well. Here's a first look inside Alpha…

Simone Di Meo says "I'm working with the legendary Jeph Loeb on "X-Men of Apocalypse" six part event series. The thrill of working with Jeph on the sequel event of one of the most important mutant story ever. Age of Apocalypse is legendary and I am proud to be a part of this. We are working to build the best book of my career, can't wait to show you more!"

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE ALPHA #1

Comic Script by: Jeph Loeb

Illustrated by: Simone Di Meo

Cover Design or Artwork by: Simone Di Meo

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE CRASH INTO THE MAIN MARVEL UNIVERSE! A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a war-torn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse's cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence-or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on! Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover's explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality's X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe's survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team's destinies! 09/03/2025 $5.99

GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) C.F. Villa, Simone Di Meo (CA) Adam Kubert

The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It's only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 25, 2025 SRP: $4.99

