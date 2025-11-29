Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Compact Comics, First Wave, Invader Comics

First Wave In Invader Comics Full February 2026 Solicits

A new way to promote their comics, First Wave in Invader Comics' full February 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Invader Comics launches First Wave Vol. 1, a 100-page manga-style anthology with B&W first issues.

Do Not Disturb #2 continues its supernatural mystery in the haunted, time-bending Argyle Hotel.

Artillery #3 concludes with a battle to restore art and creativity stolen by a sentient AI menace.

Digger #2 follows the adventures of The Digger and The Kid in 1930s Mexico's perilous ruins.

Invader Comics launches First Wave Vol. 1 in their February 2026 solicits and solicitations, a new quarterly anthology featuring 100 pages of black and white versions of their series' first issues, teasers, covers, and more in a smaller, manga-inspired format that will likely fit nicely on the DC Comics Compact shelves. As well as new issues of The Digger, Do Not Disturb and Artillery.

FIRST WAVE TP VOL 01

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mike Nelsen

First Wave is Invader's quarterly anthology offering a first look at our best books. 100 pages of B&W versions of first issues, teasers, covers, and more in a smaller, manga-inspired format! $6.99 2/25/2026

DO NOT DISTURB #2 (OF 3) CVR A DAVID R FLORES

(W) David R. Flores, Jarod Hunter Roe (A/CA) David R. Flores

DO NOT DISTURB is a mystery/thriller with a great supernatural twist, set within an infamous hotel called The Argyle. As private investigator Randall Halsey finds himself trapped within the time-traveling walls of The Argyle Hotel, he dedicates his afterlife to solving his last case. But as he digs through the facts, the floors, and the fourth dimension, he finds there's a deeper mystery to be solved within the walls of The Argyle – one he might never figure out. $5.99 2/11/2026

ARTILLERY #3 (OF 3) CVR A JIMMIE ROBINSON

(W/A/CA) Jimmie Robinson

"A.I. stole your art. We're gonna steal it BACK!" All hope is lost. The evil, sentient AI has stolen the last gateway of creativity, and humanity is living in a world without art, without color, without inspiration. Worse yet, it's found our heroes and is hunting them, hoping to erase any possibility of bringing humanity back from the depths of despair. The only chance is one grand, final sacrifice, but will it be enough to destroy the AI and give the world back its creativity? $6.99 2/18/2026

DIGGER #2 (OF 4) CVR A SAM GUDILIN

(W) T.S. Luther (A/CA) Sam Gudilin

In 1930s Veracruz Mexico, locals make money guiding academics and scholars through the region. A local Kid has teamed up with the one man the locals stay away from, the man they call "El Excavador", hoping to earn money for his sick grandmother. As The Digger and The Kid set off toward the ruins, The mess The Digger left behind in Puerto Mexico catches up to them BOTH. $6.99 2/25/2026

