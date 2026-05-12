Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, pornsak pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Our Three Page Lettered Preview Of Absolute Green Arrow #1

Our Three Page Lettered Preview of Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque...

Absolute Green Arrow by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is coming. The character, as seen in Absolute Evil, was dead, killed by Hawkman. But that doesn't seem to have stopped him. Pichetshote says that you can feel Oliver Queen's presence in every panel of the book, you know, even if he's dead. And he wants to tell a mystery in real time, describing it as a Knives Out monthly, or "I Know What You Did Last Summer for Billionaires."…

In Absolute Evil, we saw Oliver Quinn chatting to Roy about being the Green Arrow. Or at least planning to be. Roy Harper presumably.

While he was going after millionaire slum landlord Jubal Slade…

… a classic Green Lantern/Green Arrow slum landlord who only appeared in the iconic Green Arrow/Green Lantern #76, and that he is being reintroduced to the Absolute Universe, in Absolute Evil, alongside those other rich men. Rather than being a slum landlord, Oliver Queen targets him over his own personal island and the kids he brought there. Basically, Jubal Slade is the Absolute Universe version of Jeffrey Epstein

But it turns out that the Absolute Justice League of billionaires look after their own.

So we have a dead Absolute Green Arrow. But when it comes to Jubal Slade, it seems that death isn't stopping Green Arrow in the Absolute Universe. They did say it was a horror comic, after all…

He's basically killing Jeffrey Epstein from beyond the grave. Green Arrow's grave, I mean. And then unlettered pages…

Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is out on the 20th of May…

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #1 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

WITHOUT THE TRICK ARROWS…WITHOUT THE MONEY…WITHOUT MERCY…WHAT'S LEFT IS THE ABSOLUTE HUNTER! A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to his identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of his victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos into a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire).

$4.99 5/20/2026

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque WITHOUT THE TRICK ARROWS…WITHOUT THE MONEY…WITHOUT MERCY…WHAT'S LEFT IS THE ABSOLUTE HUNTER! A serial killer is slaughtering corrupt billionaires. The only clue to his identity is the mysterious green arrows sticking out of his victims' corpses. Executive protection specialist Dinah Lance, a.k.a. Absolute Black Canary, is one of the people tasked to uncover this murderer's identity as she investigates her suspects…all familiar DC archers uniquely linked to a recently murdered Oliver Queen. I Know What You Did Last Summer for billionaires, Absolute Green Arrow reimagines the Emerald Archer's mythos into a dangerous, urban horror murder-mystery by Eisner winners Pornsak Pichetshote (Dead Boy Detectives, Infidel) and Rafael Albuquerque (Detective Comics, American Vampire). $4.99 5/20/2026 ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #2 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

NEW ARCHERS! AND NEW MURDERS! Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against–or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers–Mia Dearden–and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque NEW ARCHERS! AND NEW MURDERS! Is the Green Arrow Killer merely a psychopath or something more? Is he a monster Absolute Black Canary should be fighting against–or with? Still reeling from the disturbing discoveries of last issue's final pages, Dinah investigates one suspect on her list of DC archers–Mia Dearden–and stumbles on a secret from Oliver Queen's past that will change everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #3 (OF 6)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

DINAH ON THE TRAIL OF THE GREEN ARROW KILLER! After the horrifying events of last issue, Dinah must capture the Green Arrow Killer as she finally finds Oliver Queen's protege Roy Harper. But as the killer's attacks intensify and Dinah discovers the unsettling effect they're having on Star City, Harper's trail takes her on a journey darker and more twisted than she ever imagined.

$4.99 7/15/2026

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