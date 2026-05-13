Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Amancay Nahuelpan, Bad Seeds, barbara gordon, batgirl, Mariko Tamaki, poison ivy, Supermax, Vandal Savage

Batgirl's Mission Impossible In Barbara Gordon: Breakout (Spoilers)

Batgirl's Mission Impossible In Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, published by DC Comics, today (Spoilers)

Article Summary Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 reveals Batgirl’s arrest sees her in Vandal Savage’s Supermax prison.

Barbara Gordon enters Supermax as herself, charged with terrorist.

Mariko Tamaki’s Barbara Gordon story shows Supermax as a secret prison where Gotham’s enemies are punished and erased.

Barbara Gordon targets the truth behind Vandal Savage’s operation.

So here we go. What's actually going on in Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan, published by DC Comics, today. No guesswork or joining the dots. Last week's Batman #9 by Matt Fraction and Ryan Sook, with the deal made by Gotham Mayor Pamela Iseley, Poison Ivy, and Gotham Police Commissioner Vandal Savage to bring order to Gotham, suggested that Batman would lose and Barbara Gordon would be arrested…

But that all this was planned from the get-go. Initially seen as a way to draw the heat off the other Batfamily members and the stashes around Gotham, it's more than that.

Much more. As that scene is reprised in

But only as part of a wider plan. Once set against Vandal Savage's even wider, unknown plan for all of this, as Goitham City Police Commissioner…

Sending Batgirl into the heart of his operation, but not as Batgirl….

As Barbara Gordon, daughter of Jim Gordon, former Gotham City Police Commissioner. And right into Supermax, the military industrial complex of a prison.

And the subject of Barbara Gordon's Oracle-style investigations of late, though even she can only go so far…

And sign the papers we know she has….

But it's not so much Vandal Savage, but the people he has put in Supermax as well as Barbara Gordon.

And what happens to them away from the spotlight of media attention? This Gotham Assistant Direct Attorney was also arrested by Vandal Savage's administration on trumped-up charges…

And that is why Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, Oracle, allowed herself to be arrested as a terrorist, under Vandal Savage's new trap.

upermax, somewhere where Vandal Savage can control his enemies. Punish them. Use them for his own ends or eliminate them. And Barbara Gordon is just one of those. It's a trap, but a trap that she is looking to examine, expose, defeat, revenge, destroy…

And what if, in dealing with Supermax, they find something that deals with Vandal Savage once and for all? And this is her patch…

That is, if she survives the experience. Barbara Gordon: Breakout #1 by Mariko Tamaki and Amancay Nahuelpan is published today by DC Comics.

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #1

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

LEAPING FROM THE PAGES OF MAY'S BATMAN #9 INTO THE NEXT LEVEL! Framed. Outlawed. Hunted. The extralegal activities of Gotham's vigilantes have never been more dangerous. After Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him. She will find herself alone, surrounded by dangerous criminals and equally dangerous guards, in a place where nothing is what it seems. The true danger is just beginning… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and fan-favorite artist Amancay Nahuelpan reunite to deliver a twisty, unexpected Bat-book for DC Next Level. $3.99 5/13/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #2

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

BATGIRL BEHIND BARS! Barbara Gordon is alone, imprisoned, and outnumbered by the very criminals she put away. Without her team, she's going to have to fight to survive on her own. Someone at Supermax has her in their crosshairs. Barbara is being hunted, but she's about to learn that in prison, there's nowhere to hide… Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Amancay Nahuelpan continue to put Barbara through her paces as DC's most surprising Next Level series continues! $3.99 6/10/2026

BARBARA GORDON BREAKOUT #3

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Karl Kerschl

DOES THE KEY TO BARBARA'S SURVIVAL LIE IN THE PAST? Barbara Gordon is just trying to survive in Supermax. Every day brings new danger…and more questions. Can she trust her new friend Sparrow? Has she clocked the real threats closing in on her? And why does she get the sneaking suspicion that there's more to this prison than meets the eye? To answer these questions, Barbara will need to rely on the skills she learned as Batgirl and her own past to ensure she has a future… $3.99 7/8/2026

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