Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: brand new day, dan slott, Marcos Martin, Marcus To, mister negative

Dan Slott Adds Something New To Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spoilers)

Dan Slott adds something brand new to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day... depending on how you look at it (Spoilers)

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To and Marcos Martin is published today. It looks like one of Marvel's retro mini-series, set in past continuity, its own little bubble, with no impact on the current Marvel Comics line. But author Dan Slott is adamant that it is not, and is doing as much as he can to turn this mini-series into a continuing, ongoing monthly Spider-Man comic book alongside Amazing Spider-Man, the kind of thing that used to be the norm before Brand New Day which he launched in 2008, made Amazing Spider-Man thrice-monthly. And the solicitation that promises an "in-continuity adventure that will echo from Spider-Man's past into Spider-Man's present and future!" And how does it do this? Well…

Firstly, we get a little revisiting, as Peter Parker visits Aunt May at F.E.A.S.T., the charity introduced by Dan Slott in Amazing Spider-Man #546, the first issue of the Brand New Day era, all those years ago.

Which is where he discovered Aunt May was working, and was introduced to Mr Li.

And now we see Aunt May introduce Peter Parker to everyone else there.

Well, the first meeting wasn't that auspicious.

But this time? We get a new addition as Peter agrees to work at F.E.A.S.T… and they have another volunteer he didn't remember meeting the first time. But things have been rewritten.

Bailey Briggs. Better known to us now as Spider-Boy, also introduced by Dan Slott much later, who had been removed, then restored to the timeline. And now we get to see those first stories of Spider-Boy play out, even as he was living above the F.E.A.S.T. centre, part of a homeless family…

Which was where he first encountered Mister Negative and his gang….

Who also first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #546…

And is back now… in both this form and as Mister Li…

…as Peter Parker meets Bailey Briggs for the first time.

It's a great way to start… and does very much tie into the present day. Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To, Marcos Martin is published today by Marvel Comics. The road to issue 6 begins here…

Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #1 (of 5) by Dan Slott, Marcus To, Marcos Martin

Revisit one of the most transformative periods of Spider-Man history with some of the creators who made it happen! Spider-Man discovers one of the most valuable items the Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk possesses – THE LEXICON. This directory of the Kingpin's criminal enterprise could destroy the criminal landscape of New York City, and that's Spider-Man's goal when he takes it. But Fisk isn't the only person who wants the Lexicon… Mr. Negative would love his competitor's secret information, but so would Frank Castle, A.K.A. THE PUNISHER. Taking the Lexicon sure seemed like a good idea to make the city safer, but it's painted the biggest target ever on Spider-Man's back! DO NOT MISS THIS IN-CONTINUITY ADVENTURE THAT WILL ECHO FROM SPIDER-MAN'S PAST INTO SPIDER-MAN'S PRESENT AND FUTURE!

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