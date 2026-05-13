Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Deniz camp, javier rodriguez, martian manhunter

Will You Use Scissors On Absolute Martian Manhunter #11? (Spoilers)

Will You Use Scissors On The Pen-Ultimate Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 asks readers to use scissors, altering the comic.

Deniz Camp teases a sequence that lets readers reshape the narrative themselves.

The issue plays with psychosis, hallucination, and uncertainty, raising the question of what really happened to John Jones.

With Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 still to come, is this the key to the series finale’s biggest twist.

DC Comics published the penultimate issue of Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez. And writer Deniz Camp has a request. "Absolute Martian Manhunter 11 is out today! There's a thing we ask you to do — I don't expect many to do it, but if you do you can change the narrative in a really cool way I think! Give it a shot!" That is the request. There will be spoilers below. But just to help those who take up Deniz Camp's request, you will need a pair of scissors, and for a comic collector, a will of steel. Maybe buy two copies, just in case. Because you will be asked to cut your comic book up.

Now, some people will naturally be averse to doing such a thing. But listen, DC Comics has already told retailers that because of damage to this and other comics, they will be sending out free second printings to everyone. But also, CGC has been told by DC Comics that this is how the comic was published and not to take marks off for it. So you are already getting a second copy, and people will expect this one to be damaged. Maybe DC could tell CGC to also accept cut-up versions as undamaged as well? Maybe even add a point to reflect that this is the true intended reader experience? What reader experience? Okay, now it's time for the bigger spoilers, as we hit a climactic scene of violence, psychosis, hallucination, mental torment and trigger warnings. Warnings regarding people with triggers, that is. Read the comic, the printed version, with scissors, do as it instructs, and come back to this article and tell us of your experience in the comments. Last chance, as Despair-The-Zero faces his FBI partner John Jones, who has a gun on him…

With Despair-The-Zero challenging the readers to, instead, bring a knife to a gun fight. To censor their own experience of the comic book, removing something unpleasant and changing their reading experience as a result. Those who do will see the following:

With this now at the bottom, from the previous page…

And then go straight into this on the next page.

Maybe it never happened. While floating down, towards the floor… this strip of paper…

Maybe it never happened, maybe it wasn't him, maybe everyone is still alive, maybe there is just one more issue to go, maybe you should pick up the piece of paper, insert it as a bookmark and send it to CGC to see what they say… or maybe you might actually need it for next month's finale. Will you have to stick it back in somewhere? Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez is published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #11 by Deniz Camp, Javier Rodriguez

As relationships and reality crumble around him, John comes face-to-face with the Agency's mysterious boss!

As relationships and reality crumble around him, John comes face-to-face with the Agency's mysterious boss! ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 6/17/2026

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