Flavor Girls & Hollow Launch in Boom Studios July 2022 Solicits

Two launches from Boom Studios in July 2022, the new series Flavor Girls by Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky and the Hollow graphic novel, by Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White and Berenice Nelle in both hardcover and paperback. Here are the full Boom Studios July 2022 solicits and solicitations.

FLAVOR GIRLS #1 (OF 3)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220309

(W) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky (A / CA) Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky

From Loic Locatelli-Kournwsky, the singular voice behind Persephone, comes a new Magical Girl all-ages adventure with an environmental twist for fans of Sailor Moon, Save Yourself, and Power Rangers with colors by Eros de Santiago!

Naoko, Camille, and V are the FLAVOR GIRLS, Sacred Fruit Guardians of Earth! They defend the earth-the source of their power-from the threat of ever-looming aliens, whose motives regarding the planet and its peoples are yet unknown…

But Sara, a normal young woman and a U.N. applicant just doing her best to save the world, gets involved with the Flavor Girls in a way she never could have imagined.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 7.99

HOLLOW OGN HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220310

(W) Shannon Watters, Branden Boyer-White (A) Berenice Nelle (CA) Naomi Franquiz

Isabel "Izzy" Crane and her family just moved to the infamous Sleepy Hollow, but as a slick skeptic from the city, she's too busy adjusting to the change of scenery for ghost stories-they're not real, after all.

Then she meets Vicky Van Tassel (yes, THAT Van Tassel) and the loveable prankster Croc Byun. Vicky's weariness with the legend turns to terror when the Horseman himself shows up, along with a curse set on destroying the Van Tassel line.

Now, they have only until Halloween night to break the curse. What an inconvenient time for Izzy to develop a massive crush on Vicky! Can Izzy and her new friends uncover the mystery of the Headless Horseman before it's too late?

New York Times-bestselling writer Shannon Watters (Lumberjanes) and debut author Branden Boyer-White are joined by artist Berenice Nelle (Wanderlicht) in a modern coming of age sequel to The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 24.99

HOLLOW OGN TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220311

SRP: 19.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220312

MAY220313 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – 5.99

MAY220314 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – 5.99

MAY220315 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY220316 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY220317 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR F 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY220318 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR G 250 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY220319 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR H UNLCK 25 COPY – 4.99

MAY220320 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #25 CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

With over two million copies of the series sold to date, the first arc of Erica's mission in Tribulation reaches its shocking conclusion in this milestone anniversary issue that no Something is Killing the Children fan will want to miss!

While Erica's blades are occupied with an entity unlike anything she's faced, she receives a phone call… with tragedy on the other end of the line.

As things look dire, someone Erica once saved may have to find unexpected help to return the favor…

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #8 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220321

MAY220322 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #8 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

MAY220323 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #8 CVR C BODYBAG VAR BURNHAM – 4.99

MAY220324 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #8 CVR D 25 INCV COPY VAR DELL EDERA – 3.99

MAY220325 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #8 CVR E 50 COPY INCV WELL-BEE – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV, Sam Johns (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

The SCARLET arc of House of Slaughter continues as Edwin's search for a legendary monster goes horribly amiss.

Adrift on Lake Michigan, can Edwin survive with only the torn pages of his journal as makeshift S.O.S. notes? And what memories of his past cases will surface as he clings to life?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN BANDANA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220326

You asked for it and it's finally here! At long last you can join the hunt with a comics-accurate, cosplay-ready Black Mask bandana!

Made from premium, high quality materials, perfect for your acceptance into the House of Slaughter!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN SHORT BOX (BUNDLE OF 5) (C

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220327

(A) Werther Dell'Edera

Store your Something is Killing the Children collection in this striking printed short box, featuring art from the smash hit series!

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Each comic book storage box holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 69.99

GRIM #3 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220332

MAY220333 – GRIM #3 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – 5.99

MAY220334 – GRIM #3 CVR C FRISON – 3.99

MAY220335 – GRIM #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV WARD – 3.99

MAY220336 – GRIM #3 CVR E 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jess's excursion to the world of the living yields grave consequences when her boss imposes some intense penalties.

However, it will take more than that to keep Jess from breaking the rules, especially with the mystery of why she alone can travel between worlds motivating her…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220337

MAY220338 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

MAY220339 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

MAY220340 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

MAY220341 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR E 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 3.99

MAY220342 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE – 3.99

MAY220343 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

MAY220344 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #21 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

After a recent tragedy that shook the Rangers leader to his core, the Mighty Morphin team faces an identity crisis.

After all, there are some challenges even they can't overcome.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #21 CVR A MARTINEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220345

MAY220346 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

MAY220347 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MARTINEZ – 3.99

MAY220348 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

MAY220349 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR E 25 COPY INCV GURYEVA – 3.99

MAY220350 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR WYATT – 3.99

MAY220351 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAY220352 – POWER RANGERS #21 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR GURYEVA – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna

Jason is determined to help a grieving friend find a lost ally, no matter the danger and no matter the cost.

However, things aren't as they seem when the opportunity for an unexpected betrayal arises… leading to the reveal of a NEW RANGER.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #16 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220353

MAY220354 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #16 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

MAY220355 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #16 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 4.99

MAY220356 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #16 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

MAY220357 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #16 CVR E BG VAR LEE – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

In Ravnica, the Metal Mage reigns as a shadowy dictator, while Vraska, Ral Zarek, and Kaya are trapped in an impossible situation, unable to escape.

But can Niko, Chandra, and Garruk find Davirel Cane, Tezzeret's elusive but potentially useful minion, and turn the tide on the side of freedom?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR A DARBOE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220358

MAY220359 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR B PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

MAY220360 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING VAR – 4.99

MAY220361 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV MERCA – 4.99

MAY220362 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

MAY220363 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

MAY220364 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #4 (OF 4) CVR G UNLK 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

In a crucial build up to the climax, Isona Maive, the recently released Hidden Planeswalker, plans to go on a reckless mission in the most dangerous corner of the multiverse-with her entire home plane at stake.

With Liliana's pupil at the mercy of poisonous and misleading whispers, will Liliana have the strength to do what's necessary, even if it makes her a villain in the eyes of the masses?

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) TP VOL 02 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220365

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

Half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, the man known only as B. begins wandering the world anew.

After enduring a series of experiments and missions, B.'s memories of his origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future?

Keanu Reeves continues his comic book writing debut alongside New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings) and legendary artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

Collects BRZRKR #5-8

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #6 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220366

MAY220367 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #6 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

MAY220368 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #6 CVR C 15 COPY INCV WILDGOOSE – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Mona Finden

The crew returns, but with only pure devastation to greet them, along with their own internal conflicts and distrust to deal with, especially as Jayne's character is obscured by a relationship to someone special.

With only half the crew on the hunt for a potential target, Serenity ends up in dire straits, to the mortal peril of everyone on board…

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR A MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220369

MAY220370 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR B BLOOD RED VAR – 4.99

MAY220371 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTES – 4.99

MAY220372 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

MAY220373 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

MAY220374 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #4 CVR F 75 COPY INCV CARLINI – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Puste (CA) Goni Montes

Buffy is haunted by strange dreams and suspects something between Willow and Faith. She can't make sense of it, but she needs to understand what's going on.

Unfortunately, what's actually going on at the pasta joint they're dining at is a dangerous entity likely to put them in hot water!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL (2022) TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220375

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Angel reaches celebrity status with his own show, but his monster hunting doesn't just happen on TV!

Balancing stardom with actual vampire status isn't easy though, and when he crosses paths with a mysterious figure from Sunnydale, Angel uncovers the greatest threat he's ever faced!

Eisner Award-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Dr. Doom, AMC's Halt and Catch Fire) and Russ Manning Award nominated artist Daniel Bayliss (Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Coronation) bring fan-favorite characters into a brand new corner of the Buffyverse!

Collects Angel #1-4.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ANGEL #7 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220376

MAY220377 – ANGEL #7 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

MAY220378 – ANGEL #7 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

As the series races towards its finale, Angel also contends with the sinister doppelganger on his heels in LA.

Meanwhile, a familiar werewolf runs amok in the city, and Spike can't quite fill Angel's shoes. In the midst of it all, what will this chaos mean for Wesley and Fred?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BASILISK #9 CVR A SCHARF

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220379

MAY220380 – BASILISK #9 CVR B WARD – 3.99

MAY220381 – BASILISK #9 CVR C 25 COPY INCV WARD – 3.99

MAY220382 – BASILISK #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV SOOK – 3.99

MAY220383 – BASILISK #9 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR SCHARF – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jonas Scharf

Vanessa and the Five reflect on their strange life as children, the cult, and the truth about the Chimera's nature.

Meanwhile Regan remembers the grim role she played in Hannah's greatest tragedy while checking on her, but it's not long before Barret brings her terrifying news of the Chimera…

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #27 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220384

MAY220385 – ONCE & FUTURE #27 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 3.99

MAY220386 – ONCE & FUTURE #27 CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE – 3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

What happens when the fabled sword appears, but no one is able to pull it out? Is this peace finally the result of so many hard-fought battles?

Perhaps, but an unexpected claim to the throne is lurking, closer than Bridgette and Duncan can imagine.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ONCE & FUTURE GRAIL PACK #1 (BUNDLE)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220387

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Dan Mora (CA) Raul Allen

What if all the legends are true? Own a relic from Once & Future history with the long-awaited return of the original six issues of the Eisner Award-nominated series, each with an exclusive new cover.

Contains Once & Future #1-6 by New York Times bestselling author Kieron Gillen and Russ Manning Award-winning artist Dan Mora.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 39.99

DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220388

MAY220389 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

MAY220390 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

MAY220391 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR D FOC 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAY220392 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #3 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR WARD – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

In the penultimate issue of the exciting expansion to the lore of Dune, Gurney and the smugglers have the opportunity to deal a crucial blow to their bitter enemies.

The problem is, will they be able to escape, or face the deadly consequences of failure?

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #12 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220393

MAY220394 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #12 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

MAY220395 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #12 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

The third and final arc of this monumental sci-fi series continues with a flashback to a fateful death and new revelations about Honorhim Bristow and Dane Kahoe.

But things go awry in the DMZ, and their capture by a looming figure seems imminent…

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALICE EVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220396

MAY220397 – ALICE EVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR B HANS – 3.99

MAY220398 – ALICE EVER AFTER #4 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV HANS – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Alice, at the mercy of her father and Dr. Madsen, faces a terrifying danger, as well as a ghoulish truth that is finally revealed.

The secrets she carries would be too much for her family's reputation, and Dr. Madsen could do the unthinkable to silence her forever. Will someone who's helped Alice in the past once again come to her aid? Or will her mind be lost forever?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FAITHLESS III #6 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220399

MAY220400 – FAITHLESS III #6 (OF 6) CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR) – 4.99

MAY220401 – FAITHLESS III #6 (OF 6) CVR C 25 INCV COPY KWAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

Three years in the making, the finale of Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's unprecedented erotic thriller trilogy arrives!

What fate will await Faith and a familiar friend, as everything comes to a head?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #6 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220402

MAY220403 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #6 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

MAY220404 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #6 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

In the sixth and FINAL ISSUE, all of the pieces are in place for the final move against corruption. Things finally feel in sync for Killer again.

But two detectives who know far too much may just throw a wrench in everything…

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUCKHEAD TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220405

(W) Shobo (A / CA) George Kambadais

Nigerian immigrants Toba and his renowned scientist mother have moved to a sleepy Pacific Northwest town called Buckhead.

Hidden away in the basement of the school, Toba and his new friends at school discover a strange video game, resulting in mysterious and dangerous events unfolding.

As they pursue a vast conspiracy with connections to another world in the fight to save their parents, they soon uncover the ancient terror that's behind it all. Will they be able to work together before it's too late?

An astonishing Afrofuturist series from Shobo (New Masters) and George Kambadais (The Black Ghost) that blends the immigrant experience, Yoruba myth, and weird science in Small Town USA!

Collects Buckhead #1-5.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

ORCS THE WIZARD #2 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY220406

MAY220407 – ORCS THE WIZARD #2 (OF 4) CVR B KHALIDAH – 5.99

MAY220408 – ORCS THE WIZARD #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 5.99

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

The last thing any Wizard should do is interrupt an Orcish dance party! However, even a ruined party is no match for a good prank.

But no Wizard is complete without magical mayhem, and a murder of crows to carry out his revenge…

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 5.99