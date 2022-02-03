Franco To Write 13 Chapter Deadman Tells The (Spooky) Tales Anthology

Deadman Tells The (Spooky) Tales is a new graphic anthology in a TPB form from DC Comics, written by Franco Aureliani (better known as Franco) and drawn by a number of artists including Andy Price, to be published in time for Hallowe'en, on the 27th of September 2022.

Tag along with DC's favorite ghost host as he navigates the spooky, strange, and unexplained in this eerie 13-tale anthology! Have you ever had that feeling that you were being watched? Ever taken a dark shortcut on the way home? Wondered what that thing is that might just be living under your bed? Well, Deadman knows…has always known…and he is here to shed some light on those spine-tingling adventures and the things that go bump in the night. Written by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Franco Aureliani and featuring art by some of DC Comics favorite artists, Deadman Tells the (Spooky) Tales is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat through these hair-raising adventures. Read at your own risk…

Deadman first appeared in Strange Adventures #205 in 1967, and was created by Arnold Drake and Carmine Infantino. The character is most associated with the art and writing of Neal Adams and the writing of Jack Miller, who took over from Infantino and Drake after the first story. Deadman is a ghost, formerly a circus trapeze artist named Boston Brand who performed under the name Deadman, a stage persona including a red costume and white corpse makeup. When Brand is murdered during a trapeze performance by a mysterious assailant known only as the Hook, his spirit is given the power to possess any living being by a Hindu god named "Rama Kushna" in order to search for his murderer and obtain justice. Deadman believes Rama is the supreme being of the universe. As well as an active character, he has also been used as the host of a number of horror-tinged stories, and this looks to be in that vein.