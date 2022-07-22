Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con

Frank Cho is at San Diego Comic-Con, Booth 4901-5000, doing commissions and cover sketches and we always like to check in with his latest Outrage creations.

With Zatanna, Power Girl, the Joker, Lady Death, Death, Morticia Addams, Storm, Black Cat and Ghost Rider shared with social media… and selling his new collection of his sketch cover work, More Outrage.

Frank Cho: Zatanna at Hogwarts, art commission.

Another San Diego Comicon art commission. (Pick up at booth #5000, Steve Morger-Comic Sketch Art island)

I've always been a Marvel guy, but I gotta admit DC Comics always had the best female characters.

Frank Cho: Death, art commission. Another pre-show San Diego Comicon art commission featuring Death from the Sandman universe. This image of Death dancing in the rain framed in an Edward Gorey's Gashlycrumb Tinies Alphabet book came to me in a flash when I decided to draw Death. I know I'm dating myself referencing Edward Gorey, but I thought the juxtaposition between two gloomy books would be a hoot.

Frank Cho: Lady Death, art commission.

Another San Diego Comicon Pre-show art commission in the can. Lady Death is such an over the top character, she's fairly easy to draw for me. All you need to focus are her big 1980s hair and her Texas-sized boobs – all within my artistic wheelhouse.

I suspect I'll get more Lady Death commission requests in the future.

Also look for a big Comic Sketch Art WhatNot auction this Sunday at 1:00pm (Pacific West Coast Time) where I'll be selling sketch covers and maybe a published cover or two.

Frank Cho: Joker sketch cover. Frank Cho: a very peeved POWER GIRL sketch cover. Frank Cho: Wheat Cake Lady Death and Death sketch cover! Frank Cho: Morticia Addams. First time drawing Morticia from the Addams Family. It's always fun drawing characters I've never drawn before… Maybe I should draw the whole cast one of these days. DONE! Ready for pick up, Alberto!

Finishing up sketch covers and prepping up for San Diego Comicon and Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction on Sunday.

Frank Cho: Black Cat sketch covers. More sketch covers for Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction on Sunday. I'll be at my booth 4901-5000 around 12:45pm today. Dealing with some business stuff.

Frank Cho: Ghost Rider sketch cover. Another one for Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction this Sunday at San Diego Comicon.