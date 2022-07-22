Frank Cho Outrage Commissions & Sketch Covers For San Diego Comic-Con
Frank Cho is at San Diego Comic-Con, Booth 4901-5000, doing commissions and cover sketches and we always like to check in with his latest Outrage creations.
With Zatanna, Power Girl, the Joker, Lady Death, Death, Morticia Addams, Storm, Black Cat and Ghost Rider shared with social media… and selling his new collection of his sketch cover work, More Outrage.
Frank Cho: Death, art commission. Another pre-show San Diego Comicon art commission featuring Death from the Sandman universe. This image of Death dancing in the rain framed in an Edward Gorey's Gashlycrumb Tinies Alphabet book came to me in a flash when I decided to draw Death. I know I'm dating myself referencing Edward Gorey, but I thought the juxtaposition between two gloomy books would be a hoot.
Frank Cho: Joker sketch cover.
Frank Cho: a very peeved POWER GIRL sketch cover.
Finishing up sketch covers and prepping up for San Diego Comicon and Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction on Sunday.
Frank Cho: Black Cat sketch covers. More sketch covers for Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction on Sunday. I'll be at my booth 4901-5000 around 12:45pm today. Dealing with some business stuff.
Frank Cho: Ghost Rider sketch cover. Another one for Comic Sketch Art WHATNOT auction this Sunday at San Diego Comicon.