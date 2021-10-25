Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con

When Frank Cho goes to comic conventions, he creates a number of original sketch covers, using superhero characters that recall his comic strip style of Liberty Meadows. Originally dubbed the 'Outrage' covers after a specific reuse of Spider-Gwen that incensed the original creators of the character, it doesn't seem to have stopped him, and he has continued with a focus on satirical concepts of sexuality expressed in comic book covers, and the consumption of wheat cakes. Here are three from Baltimore Comic Con, sketch covers for Sandman Universe, Aquaman and Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy… so how will 2021 treat Frank Cho? Compared with 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 below?

Frank Cho's Sketch Covers From Batltimore Comic Con
Sandman, Lady Death and wheatcakes on a Sandman Universe #1 sketch cover.

Frank Cho's Sketch Covers From Batltimore Comic Con
The virility of Alfred Pennyworth on the cover of Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy #1.

Frank Cho's Sketch Covers From Batltimore Comic Con
And the DC Comics/Disney crossover that no one was expecting. It's been a long time since Frank Cho has been at the conventional commission tables doing these sketch cover works of art. Here are a few examples from previous years… and now that conventions have returned, expect plenty more.

Frank Cho's Sketch Covers From Batltimore Comic Con
Vampirella and Red Sonja killing Asterix
Frank Cho
A Rogue sketch that recalled the Jim Lee Savage Land issues of Uncanny X-Men.
Frank Cho
The pin-up model of pin-up models in comic books, Olive Oyl… and many, many more…
Frank Cho does One More Wheatcake

 

Harley Quinn suffers a wardrobe malfunction.
Batman adds a member to his rogues gallery

 

Two More Wheatcakes
Hulk has dry clean issues.
Joker body shaming Batgirl

 

Vampirella draining Morbius

 

Peter Parker luck is infectious?

To which Frank Cho said "I always wondered if superheroes stretched and warmed-up before battles. Because, let's face it, fighting is a very strenuous exercise."

Frank Cho, bringing back the outrage, like he's never been away…

