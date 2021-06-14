Frank Miller Elektra, Sin City, Daredevil Original Artwork At Auction

We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork, such as the following pages drawn by Frank Miller from Elektra, Sin City, and Daredevil. The auctions all end on Thursday, the 17th of June.

Frank Miller Elektra Lives Again Story Page 24 Original Art and Hardcover Book (Graphitti Designs 1990). Dark political satire with trippy art is the definition of a Frank Miller comic, and this lot has it all. This page has only seen print in the very limited 2500-copy edition book. Additionally, we would like to note that Heritage has never offered a page from this phenomenal graphic novel! Frank Miller has said of this book that "Elektra Lives Again was a tough job, the kind you learn from at any stage of the process that resulted of my finding better methods of storytelling. This is a sample of my work that never made it into the finished story." Ink over graphite on Bristol with image area of 13.5" x 16.5". There is slight toning, discolored production tape marks in the top and bottom margins, blue pencil guides, whiteout corrections, light staining, smudging/handling wear. Includes the hardcover book. Art is in Very Good condition.

Frank Miller Sin City Big Fat Kill #3 Double Splash Page 24-25 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1995). Dwight attempts to dump the body of a dead cop into the Santa Yolanda Tar Pits against a backdrop of giant Dinosaur statues on this double-page spread from Miller's groundbreaking crime noir anthology. Auteur director Robert Rodriguez used this exact scene for the first Sin City film. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on two conjoined Bristol board with an image area of 21.5" x 17". In Excellent condition.

Frank Miller Sin City Family Values Splash Page 126 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1997). Frank Miller masterfully elevates the contrasting black and white palette to new noir heights throughout his Sin City series, and this magnificent splash page is no exception. Dwight drives off into a sea of black in his newly acquired Cadillac on this closing page to the Family Values graphic novel. Ink and white paint highlights over graphite on a Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition.

Frank Miller Sin City: A Dame To Kill For Splash Page 99 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1994). Miller's personalized inscription graces an image of stark, high-contrast brilliance from the 1995 Eisner Award champion for Best Limited Series. The showpiece is a self-contained high point from a tale of deceit and erotic obsession, centered upon a Western-themed dive called Club Pecos. The masterful use of light-and-shadow effects achieves the atmosphere of an Old Hollywood film noir. The graphic novel itself became a 2014 motion picture from co-directors Miller and Robert Rodriguez. Wet-brush ink and white paint over blue pencil on Bristol board. Image area, 10.5" x 16.5". Excellent condition.

Frank Miller and Klaus Janson Daredevil #183 Story Page 25 Original Art (Marvel, 1981). Although this is a Daredevil title, the Punisher (Frank Castle) is in every panel of this page. Frank joined the story to help Matt Murdock to track down the dealer responsible for a girl who takes drugs and dives out of her school window and dies. As a trivia note, this story was originally scheduled for Issue #167 but was delayed because the Comics Code did not approve it in its original form. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The page is toned, production trimmed corners, tape and residue staining on the top edge stat art paste-ups in Panels 4-5, whiteout corrections, and light smudging/handling wear. Signed by Miller in the left side image area of bottom panel. Includes comic page tear sheet. Art is in Very Good condition.

Frank Miller and P. Craig Russell Marvel Team-Up Portfolio Set Two "To Win the Wand of Wattomb" Illustration Original Art (S. Q. Productions, 1982). Frank Miller and P. Craig Russell created this image of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, inspired by the story "The Wondrous World of Dr. Strange!" from Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2, for the second portfolio featuring memorable Marvel team-ups. Spidey ended up fighting by the side of the Master of the Mystic Arts against Xandu, who was trying to obtain the Wand of Watoomb. The black and white image was printed in the portfolio, and the art was hand-colored after the fact. Ink and watercolor over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 20" x 20". Slight toning, darker around the edges, vertical crease through the left-center, with light creasing and handling wear. In Very Good condition.