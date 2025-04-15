Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: all star superman, frank quitely

Frank Quitely All-Star Superman Cover Sketch On Sale For $50,000

Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman cover sketch on sale for $50,000.

Article Summary Frank Quitely's All-Star Superman cover sketch is on sale for $50,000, his last piece for the series.

Brit Comics Art sells the cover, noted as a pivotal piece, featured in a 2017 Kelvingrove exhibition.

Superman film director James Gunn cites All-Star Superman as a major influence for the new movie.

Affordable art options include pages from All-Star Superman #2 and #12, priced at $9,000 and $5,000.

Brit Comics Art is the official art agent for Dave Gibbons, Brian Bolland, Frank Quitely, Mark Buckingham and Duncan Fegredo, run by Joseph Melchior. With The Summer Of Superman coming and a certain Superman film being released, there are some premium price points coming for select pieces of work. Jimmy Palmiotti set the discussion posting on X, "They are asking for $50,000 for this pencil piece used as the cover and trade of ALL-STAR SUPERMAN – art by Frank Quietly. Would love to hear your opinion." And there is plenty to be given, often asking if Quitely would be getting the proceeds. Well, yes, yes, he will.

Brit Comics Art states, "We are pleased to offer this outstanding cover from the seminal Superman series, All-Star Superman, by Grant Morrison & Frank Quitely. 'AssMan' is one of the best-loved Superman stories of all time and has been cited by the director of the upcoming Superman film, James Gunn, as the comic he borrowed most heavily from as his favourite. The image was used as the cover of Absolute All-Star Superman and then the cover of the trade paperback collection. It was also featured prominently in the prestigious Kelvingrove exhibition of Quitely's work in 2017. The cover comes from Quitely's personal collection and is the last All-Star Superman cover he owns. It has never been offered for sale before." And this is how the piece appears in print, coloured by Jamie Grant.

Well, if you can't afford the cover, there's this page from All-Star Superman #2, "Superman from the future. The memorable J-Lo page" with the Superman robots as seen in the movie teaser, Lois Lane and the Superman from the future, for just $9000, or for $5000 from All-Star Superman #12 with Perry White and Lex Luthor from the same series…

