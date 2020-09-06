Frank Tieri Writes New Court Of The Dead Graphic Novel For Sideshow

Tom Gilliland has led the creative direction of Sideshow Collectibles for the last 17 years. He also created a property for the statue collectors, Court of the Dead. The world of the Court of the Dead revolves around Death, a mysterious overlord who seeks to redefine the laws of the afterlife. Focused on one purpose, to "Rise, Conquer and Rule," the members of the Court assemble under the three Disciplines of the underworld: Spirit, Bone, and Flesh, each defined by unique philosophies and traits. Like houses in Hogwarts, excited members of the art and development team have already started choosing their personal affiliations, while Gilliland's latest tattoo proudly represents them all. So far the Court of the Dead collection has introduced a cast of characters including the Reaper General, the Queen of the Dead and Red Death at San Diego Comic-Con, with Monsterpalooza showing off Shieve, the Arbiter of Bone, Gallevarbe, Death's Siren, and the Templar of Bone.

They have published a number of comic books, from themselves, from Heavy Metal and from Insight. Well, Insight has a new volume, War Of Flesh And Bone written by Frank Tieir and drawn by Ivan Koritarev, scheduled for June 1st, 2021 which will likely be accompanied by new statue releases as well.

Court of the Dead: War of Flesh and Bone Hardcover – June 1, 2021

by Frank Tieri (Author), Tom Gilliland (Creator), Ivan Koritarev (Illustrator) In midst of the Underworld's war against Heaven and Hell, the factions of Flesh and Bone collide for the ultimate showdown! Three factions lead the Underworld in their secret rebellion against Heaven and Hell. Only through their unity will they defeat the Celestials, yet two of the faction leaders are constantly at odds. Gethsemoni, leader of the Faction of Flesh, and Xiall, leader of the Faction of Bone, pit their pride against each other in the training arena: Gethsemoni's gargantuan golem Odium must fight Xiall's stalwart soldier Mortighull. Odium is a raging juggernaut of sheer muscle and might. Mortighull is a swift and canny skeletal warrior. The fight between the two spans the length and breadth of the Underworld, in a battle that extends beyond a mere training exercise. Odium and Mortighull are treated as pawns in the War of Flesh and Bone, but where their leadership has lost sight, they struggle to find new purpose in the face of an even larger threat.