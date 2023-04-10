Fravettaverse Gives Free Comic Book Day Retailers A Naked Surprise Frazetaverse #0 is bringing a little extra to Free Comic Book Day in May. Not everyone however will be happy to see it.

Free Comic Book Day can be a wonderful opportunity for some comic book stores to attack new customers, some of whom could become lifelong customers. And this year, for the first Saturday in May, the 6th, is no exception. A selection of around fifty comic books, heavily discounted by publishers and distributors to retailers who then give them away for free, and are tied into an international marketing campaign. That is the idea, at least. It can also be a sensitive time for some, as with the general public, there can be a difference of opinion as to what is or is not suitable for a comic book. Initially, all FCBD comic books were intended for All-Ages, then PG-13 snuck in and now there are even a couple of Mature Readers titles as well. Which is where it can get a little dicey if a retailer just puts all the free comic books out for anyone to take and little Timmy finds himself with an unintended eyeful and Timmy's parents give the comic book shop in question an unintended lawsuit. Especially in today's climate where certain politicians are weaponising such campaigns for their own political careers.

Which is why it is a surprise that there is no label on the Frazettaverse Free Comic Book Day title offered by Opus Comics. Now, it's a book based on the work of Frank Frazetta, if it didn't have nudity, it would be a surprise. But not everyone is as au fait with such, and while the cover is certainly suggestive, and the book doesn't shy away from violence, it doesn't necessarily suggest a full frontal scene, or some background shagging. Consider this… a warning for certain comic book stores in certain states of the United States who, conceivable, could have found themselves in a little hot water as a result.

FCBD 2023 FRAZETTAVERSE #0 (MR) Free Comic Book Day

OPUS COMICS

DEC220036

(W) Mitch Iverson, Tim Hedrick, Jody Houser, Eric Campbell (A) Leonardo Manco, Diego Yapur (CA) Frank Frazetta

An all-new adventure of Death Dealer headlines this fantastic voyage into the FrazettaVerse! The War of the Horsemen has arrived! You will also witness the rise of Dawn Attack in the far reaches of space. Then, the weirdness of Mothman unfolds in an excerpt from the limited series debuting this month! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature