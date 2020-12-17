Free Comic Book Day Scheduled For August 2021 – But What About DC?

Diamond Comic Distributors has announced that Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) for 2021 has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, the weekend after the planned release of The Suicide Squad movie. Diamond states that "the event, which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday in May, will be celebrated in August 2021 in the hopes that much of the uncertainty and disruption related to COVID-19 will have passed."

Whether or not DC Comics will participate is unknown – they have chosen to no longer be distributed by Diamond in the US and Canada. Maybe they might be able to operate in a fringe capacity through Lunar?

2021 will be the twentieth anniversary of the event, begun by comic book retailer Joe Field. A 20th-anniversary theme will be present on promotional materials, and merchandise as well as the new logo.

"I am so happy to be making this announcement today and so proud of our work with retailers and vendors these last 20 years to bring more awareness to the comic books we all love," said Steve Geppi, President, Chairman & CEO of Geppi Family Enterprises. "In the past two decades, fans have experienced some truly remarkable Free Comic Book Day events because of the commitment of our partners to create an incredible celebration of comics. It's such an energizing day, and we look forward to making our 20th-anniversary celebration the best one yet!"

Joe Field, the founder of Free Comic Book Day and owner of Flying Colors Comics & Other Cool Stuff in Concord, CA, said, "Celebrating 20 years of FCBD is a fantastic milestone. Free Comic Book Day has been the introduction to comics for so many, and while the world has changed over these last 20 years, our love of comics and the power of comics to entertain and enlighten is stronger than ever. I'm thrilled we're focusing on a fun-filled worldwide single-day FCBD again for 2021. I can't wait to see all the first-time comic-curious readers, as well as our long-time faithful fans, come together once again."

Free Comic Book Day 2021 will feature up to fifty free titles available at participating local comic shops. The titles will be comprised of up to twelve gold and thirty-five silver sponsor titles. Titles will be announced to the public in March and will appear in the April 2021 edition of the Previews catalogue.