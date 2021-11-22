From Chivalry To Cowboy Bebop, Thank FOC It's Monday 22nd of November

Thank FOC It's Monday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran 's Chivalry adapted into comics for a hardcover OGN, from Dark Horse Comics.

and 's Chivalry adapted into comics for a hardcover OGN, from Dark Horse Comics. Mike Richardson and new vigilante comic book, Cloaked #1.

and new vigilante comic book, Cloaked #1. Todd McFarlane 's first superhero team comic since Boof & The Bruise Crew launches from Image Comics, Scorched #1 with 1:50 and 1:250 variant covers.

's first superhero team comic since Boof & The Bruise Crew launches from Image Comics, Scorched #1 with 1:50 and 1:250 variant covers. Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha launches, twenty years in the making

Maestro: World War Hulk #1 launches, which is pretty much the same! Maybe a little longer!

Sabretooth #1 launches from Marvel Comics

The Star Wars High Republic Annual from IDW, gets all the High Republic writers in one place – while IDW still has the license.

Knight Janek #1 is launching from Behemoth Comics by Robert Sienicki, Jan Mazur, Igor Wolski, Spell.

Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy, the marriage of Dracula and Vampirella begins its new series with a tonne of variant covers.

Will we see any more of Doctor Who's new daughter Mia in the second issue of Empire Of The Wolf?

Stray Dogs gets its new series Dog Days #1 for FOC.

Ben Reilly is the new Spider-Man #1.

The X Lives Of Wolverine #1 is up. And so it begins…

Second Place #1 from Source Point Press is launching.

The Titan Comics' adaptation of Cowboy Bepop from Dan Watters and Dani sees its first issue go to FOC, with a 1:25 variant cover.

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.