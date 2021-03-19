Full Boom Studios June 2021 Solicits Includes New Giles Series

Boom Studios has plenty to launch in their June 2021 solicits and solicitations. Good Luck #1 by Matthew Erman and Stefano Simeone, Basilisk #1 by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf, Save Yourself #1 by Bones Leopard, Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews, as well as Power Rangers: Unlimited Darkness by Frank Gogol and Simone Ragazzoni. Oh, and a new Giles series calleds Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Tea Time #1 by Mirka Andolfo and Siya Oum.GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR A CORONA & PAREL INTERMIX

(W) Matthew Erman (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Jorge Corona

What if Luck was quantifiable, and something everyone was born with?

Everyone, except the Unfortunates – teenagers born with absolutely zero luck. Now with the world mysteriously plunged into chaos and reality itself threatened, they will be our only hope to save the world.

Our last hope is those with no chance of success… the only thing anyone can wish them is Good Luck.

A bold new original series for fans of Seven Secrets and Runaways from Matthew Erman (Long Lost, Power Rangers: Sins of the Future) and Stefano Simeone (Mega Man: Fully Charged) about defying fate against impossible odds.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA FOIL

GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL

GOOD LUCK #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOON

BASILISK #1 CVR A SCHARF

APR211178

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Jonas Scharf

Who Can Stop The Chimera?

Five individuals bound by a cult-like hivemind, they terrorized small towns with their horrifying supernatural sense-based powers, leaving death and destruction in their wake.

Regan, one of the Chimera, escaped and has been in hiding, with her murderous eyes bound, overcome with guilt.

Until now… when a victim from her past forces her to hunt down the other four of her kind.

New York Times bestselling horror writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and artist Jonas Scharf (Avengers Of The Wasteland) reunite to unleash a supernatural horror series for fans of Killadelphia and Stillwater rooted in the way we process the world – our senses.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BASILISK #1 CVR B WARD

BASILISK #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE

BASILISK #1 CVR D 50 COPY INCV WARD

SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR A MATTHEWS

APR211182

(W) Bones Leopard (A/CA) Kelly Matthews, Nichole Matthews

What if Magical Girls weren't Earth's champions at all?

Aoe, Thel, and Gen, better known as the Lovely Trio, first burst onto the scene five years ago when they saved Earth from a surprise space monster attack!

Since then, everyone, including Gigi, whose brother died as a bystander in a Lovely Trio battle, idolizes them as superheroic pop icons.

But when Gigi witnesses the Lovely Trio battling a monster firsthand, she sees something that causes her to question everything she thought she ever knew about her heroes!

A magical new series from the team behind Pandora's Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical) and artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond), that's perfect for fans of Sailor Moon and Wynd.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR B GONZAGA

SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MATTHEWS

SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GONZAGA

SAVE YOURSELF #1 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV WADA

EIGHTY DAYS HC

APR211187

(W) A.C. Esguerra (A/CA) A.C. Esguerra

CAN LOVE OUTFLY THE SHADOW OF WAR?

Jay wants nothing more than to fly the skies in perfect solitude and with perfect freedom.

Or so he thinks, until he crosses paths with a mysterious thief named Fix whose tricks and charms draw him into the struggle against the looming aviation guild to which Jay owes his very being.

As Jay becomes further entangled in the turbulence of Fix's cause, each man must learn to navigate shifting allegiances, the fight for freedom, and the greatest adventure of all – love.

Award-winning cartoonist A.C. Esguerra presents an unforgettable debut graphic novel for fans of The Prince and The Dressmaker and The Sacrifice of Darkness, about finding the courage to fight for what you believe in.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $24.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE DARKNESS #1 CVR A MORA

APR211188

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

Answering Zordon's call, the Phantom Ranger investigates the aftermath of an Empyreal attack.

Only to discover their connection to an ancient evil he encountered long ago… which may have finally returned to threaten the entire universe.

Rising star Frank Gogol (Dead End Kids) and artist Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn) present the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger in a story that will ripple through the Power Rangers franchise.

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $7.99

POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE DARKNESS #1 CVR B YOON

POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE DARKNESS #1 CVR C 25 COPY INCV

POWER RANGERS UNLTD EDGE DARKNESS #1 CVR D 50 COPY INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR A LEE

APR211192

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

*Will the Power Rangers be able to save Angel Grove from Lord Zedd and his Putty Primes?

*With Tommy's life on the line, the rest of the team will have to rely on new allies with their own agenda.

*Meanwhile, past and present collide as another player finally reveals themselves and makes their move…

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO

MIGHTY MORPHIN #8 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO

MIGHTY MORPHIN TP VOL 02

APR211199

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

WHO IS THE NEW GREEN RANGER?

Still reeling from this discovery of the Green Ranger's true identity, the Mighty Morphin team

must face a new threat with a secret connection to Zordon's past…and the potential to destroy all their futures!

Collects Mighty Morphin #5-8.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $16.99

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR A SCALERA

APR211200

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

*This is it.

*There is nowhere left to run and no more time to prepare as the new Power Rangers must stand off against one of the Empyreal… with the fate of an entire planet at stake.

*And when the Omega Rangers discover the true nature of the threat to Earth, will they be able to warn their former teammates in time?

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR E 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MONTES

POWER RANGERS #8 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MONTES

POWER RANGERS TP VOL 02

APR211207

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

LORD DRAKKON – FRIEND OR FOE?

A new enemy is rising, one tied to the secret history of the Power Rangers and it will take every member of the new team to defeat them, forcing the Rangers to turn to their greatest enemy – Lord Drakkon.

But is Lord Drakkon ready to betray the New Power Rangers or is he truly on a path to redemption?

Collects Power Rangers #5-8.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $16.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR A ANDOLFO

APR211208

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Siya Oum (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Who watches the Watcher?

Best-selling creator, Mirka Andolfo (Mercy, Unnatural) along with artist Siya Oum, present a story of everyone's favorite Watcher like you've never seen him before!

Rupert Giles has been many things – Sunnydale's foremost occult expert, high school librarian, mentor, and father figure – but Buffy and the Scooby Gang are totally unprepared for… Giles the vampire.

With the Watcher's cunning, experience, and intimate knowledge of the Slayer – will Evil finally prevail?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $7.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR B ANDOLFO FOIL

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TEA TIME #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR A FRANY

APR211212

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Frany

The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century continues!

*What if you KNEW your life could have been different?

*Buffy and the Scooby Gang get a glimpse into how different their lives might have been and must confront the choices that lead them to this point, even as they grapple with their understanding of everything changing forever.

*Meanwhile, Giles discovers ancient forces are at work, pushing the Slayer and her friends further and further down the rabbit hole…but to what end?

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR B GEORGIEV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR D 25 COPY INCV KELLY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #26 CVR E 50 COPY INCV KELLY

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER LEGACY EDITION TP VOL 05

APR211217

(W) Tom Fassbender, Jim Pascoe, Fabian Nicieza (A) Cliff Richards (CA) Nimit Malavia

Set during the fifth and sixth seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series, the Scooby Gang deals with two of their greatest tragedies – the death of Joyce Summers and the death of the Slayer herself, Buffy.

Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #39-50, previously published by Dark Horse Comics. This volume also collects rare short stories including "Willow & Tara: Demonology Menagerie", "Rock 'N Roll All Night","Mall Rats" and "Angels We Have Seen on High."

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $29.99

FIREFLY #30 CVR A BENGAL

APR211218

(W) Greg Pak (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Bengal

WILL SERENITY SURVIVE FIRST CONTACT?

*The crew of Serenity make first contact with the natives of The-Earth-That-Was, and like Captain Mal in his prime, they get off on the wrong foot.

*But will Captain Kaylee be able to find peace by doing something that would have been unthinkable for Mal?

*Meanwhile, Zoe dives deep into what it means to be a Washburne.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #30 CVR B FORBES

FIREFLY #30 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

FIREFLY #30 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORBES

FIREFLY UNIFICATION WAR TP VOL 03

APR211222

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Lee Garbett

THERE'S NO ESCAPING THE PAST.

The truth about the Unification War is fully revealed as Mal remembers that saving the day always comes with a high cost. That goes double for saving the entire 'verse.

Indeed, Mal, Zoe and the crew of Serenity will be forced to make an unlikely alliance with one of the most ruthless, terrifying people in the entire 'verse: Ma Reynolds!

Collects Firefly #9-12.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $14.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR A KHALIDAH

APR211223

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

*It's been 20 years since the events of Firefly, but trouble still follows Serenity.

*With her mother Zoe captured by the Blue Sun Corporation, Emma will have to choose between her crew and her family…

*And her choice will have her looking for help in the most unlikely of places… and from the most surprising source.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR B FISH

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV RANDOLP

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #4 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV RANDOLP

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #8 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

APR211227

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

*Duncan Idaho has a bad feeling about the upcoming celebration at Castle Atreides, but will anyone listen to the young boy?

*And how is it connected to Leto Atreides meeting his destiny?

*Meanwhile, Baron Harkonnen will have to contend with his own destiny and the consequences of his retaliation against Reverend Mother Mohiam.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #8 (OF 12) CVR B DEKAL

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #8 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #8 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV DEKAL

EXPANSE TP

APR211231

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Alejandro Aragon (CA) W. Scott Forbes

When Bobbie Draper, a former Martian marine, brings Chrisjen Avasarala, the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, intel on an intergalactic black market weapons ring, Avasarala sees an opportunity to reclaim her lost political power.

But as the unlikely pair dig deeper into the secret cabal, they will find a threat that is much larger – and closer to home – than either had ever imagine.

Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Alejandro Aragon (Resonant) present a powerful new story set between Season 4 and Season 5 of Amazon's hit series The Expanse.

Collects The Expanse #1-4.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $16.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR A SCALERA

APR211232

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

*When their investigation into the role of one of Ravnica's biggest Guilds in the assassination attempts on their lives lead Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral, and Vraska deep into the Undercity, they will need to succeed in the impossible – uncover the location of Duskmantle, the Dimir guildhall, and survive to tell the tale!

*Meanwhile, the assassin is amassing guild members to betray their own Guilds, even as their true motivations remain a mystery…

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR E 25 COPY INCV CHEW

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR F 50 COPY INCV CHEW

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #3 CVR G 100 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO

EVE #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

APR211239

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

*Will Eve escape the remnants of New York City in order to save her father and restore life to a dying planet?

*Accompanied by Wexler, Eve must stay one step ahead of the mutants stalking them who want to consume them.

*But when they are separated, she will discover that there are things even more terrifying in this new wasteland.

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EVE #2 (OF 5) CVR B ANDOLFO

EVE #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

EVE #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOUNG

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE

APR211243

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

*More years have passed when Laila Starr, the now-mortal reincarnation of the avatar of Death, once again crosses paths with the future creator of immortality.

*This time at a party where the young man will have a life-altering experience that will shape him for years to come. Will Laila change his path in this one night, or the other way around?

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR B DANI FOIL

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ANDO

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

APR211246

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Gramp?

*What secret in Berzerker's past holds the KEY to his immortality?

*The last piece of B.'s tragic origin and the fate of his parents are revealed as Diana continues unearthing his memories, prompting a new mission in the present day.

*Will this one unlock the mystery that is his existence? Or will B. be cursed to wander the Earth forever?

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR B WARD (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR C GRAMPA FOIL (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR D WARD FOIL (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV ANDOLFO (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR F 25 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR G 50 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR H 50 COPY INCV ANDOLFO (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 CVR I 100 COPY INCV ANDOLFO (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #4 (OF 5) CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR)

APR211255

(W) Alex Child, Grant Morrison (A/CA) Naomi Franquiz

*Plagued by day terrors and visions of a drenched woman, the girls search for answers about Proctor Valley Road at another haunted spot, the abandoned Haven Bakery.

*Their inquiries into the spirit world will lead them to the local tribal reservation, but not before Rylee and August's feelings for the same boy threaten to tear the group apart…

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #4 (OF 5) CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FRANY (MR)

LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

APR211259

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

*The Family of the Sun turns on Lux.

*Leading to a final confrontation between him and Teresa.

*And with it, the chance to restore the natural order.

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR B FRANY (MR)

LUNA #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANY (MR)

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #7 CVR A DI MEO

APR211262

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

*Marlyn Chen, Ambassador for the Inner Worlds, arrives at Malik's Flight to broker peace between the Harvesters and the Worshippers.

*When Jason Hauer, one of the fated Vihaan II crew, is pulled into these talks, he will soon discover that like all politics, nothing is as it seems…

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #7 CVR B INFANTE

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #7 CVR C 25 COPY INCV IUL

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR A DELL EDERA

APR211265

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

*What turned young Erica into the monster hunter she is today?

*Discover Erica Slaughter's true origin as she is further initiated into the House of Slaughter. But will she be sorted into the prestigious White Room, or the dreaded Black Room with her new nemesis Aaron?

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR B YILDIRIM

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #17 CVR C 25 COPY INCV YOO

SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR A DI NICUOLO

APR211268

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

*With the first secret revealed and the world now watching, how much longer will the Order's remaining members be able to remain hidden?

*Casper and the surviving Keepers and Holders retreat once more to a remote safehouse, even as Amon and the Seekers close in on them. Can the Order survive with a mole in their midst?

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR B YOON

SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

SEVEN SECRETS #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV YOON

WYND #7 CVR A DIALYNAS

APR211272

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

*Can Wynd brave the wilderness to save his friend?

*As they cross the sea to Northport, Wynd and his friends are attacked by a mysterious enemy. Will Wynd rise to the moment and if so, at what cost?

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $4.99

WYND #7 CVR B GONZALES

WYND #7 CVR C 25 COPY INCV JOHANNA THE MAD

SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY

APR211275

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

FINAL ISSUE

*Thanks to demons and ghosts, Cape Grace is living up to its reputation as the most haunted town in the USA.

*But now Gus, Ko, Astrid, and Noa are beginning to suspect local clergyman, Father Lucas Von Brandt, and his congregation may not be what they claim to be.

*Can the Specter Inspectors save Cape Grace from itself… without making the ultimate sacrifice?

In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON

SPECTER INSPECTORS #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MCCURDY

LUMBERJANES TP VOL 19

APR211278

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A/CA) Kat Leyh

CAN THE LUMBERJANES COMPLETE THEIR WISH LISTS BEFORE THE END OF SUMMER?

With the end of summer rapidly approaching, Jo, Mal, Molly, April, and Ripley decide to embark on one final adventure, finishing up their summer to-do list with a bang!

But no one's ready for the shocking secret force that's heading straight for the 'Janes!

Collects Lumberjanes #73-74.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $14.99

ORCS #5 (OF 6) CVR A LARSEN

APR211279

(W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

*Whew! As Bog, Pez, Zep, Gurh, and Utzu catch their breath from their hijinks and misadventures, the Orcs hatch a plan to get back home.

*Except that Pez and Zep aren't sure it's even worth trying to go back.

*But the debate may be moot as they are literally swept away and brought face-to-face with… destiny?!

In Shops: Jun 09, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #5 (OF 6) CVR B BOO

ORCS #5 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MACLEAN

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #4 (OF 4) CVR A MOMOKO

APR211282

(W) Robin Kaplan (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Peach Momoko

FINAL ISSUE

*Can the Norse trickster god, Loki, get the legendary god of thunder, Thor, to embrace his feminine side?

*When Thor's hammer ends up in the possession of the King of the Giants, only his clever brother will be able to aid him in retrieving it, but only if Thor can use his brains rather than his brawn.

*Real-life siblings Robin Kaplan (The City on The Other Side) and A.L. Kaplan (Full-Spectrum Therapy) present the next standalone chapter of the Jim Henson-inspired epic limited series, with a different acclaimed creative team on each issue!

In Shops: Jun 16, 2021

SRP: $4.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #4 (OF 4) CVR B PENDERGAS

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #4 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY I

