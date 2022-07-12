Full Checklist For A.X.E.: Judgment Day, Including October & November

Here for the first time, is the full checklist and schedule for A.X.E.:Judgment Day, which kicks off this week from Marvel Comics with A.X.E.: Eve Of Judgment and odds there will be plenty of set up in the Hellfire Gala #1 as well. We mentioned the Starfox one-shot, as well as an Iron Fist one-shot and one-shots for X-Men and Eternals, while November will bring an Omega one-shot for the crossover event. As well as the below, we also have November and December.

JULY:

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1

AUGUST:

IMMORTAL X-MEN #5

X-MEN RED #6

A.X.E. JUDGMENT DAY #2

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1

X-FORCE #30

X-MEN #13

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3

WOLVERINE #24

X-FORCE #31

X-MEN #13

SEPTEMBER

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

MARAUDERS #6

WOLVERINE #25

A.X.E. JUDGMENT DAY #4

X-FORCE #32

X-MEN RED #6

A.X.E. JUDGMENT DAY #5

FANTASTIC FOUR #47

AVENGERS #60

A.X.E.: AVENGERS #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

OCTOBER

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #4

A.X.E.: X-MEN #1

A.X.E.: IRON FIST #1

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

CAPTAIN MARVEL #42

FANTASTIC FOUR #48

IMMORTAL X-MEN #7

X-FORCE #33

X-MEN RED #7

A.X.E.: ETERNALS #1

LEGION OF X #6

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6

NOVEMBER

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA #1

A.X.E.: Judgment Day involves the discovery that Krakoa can brings mutants back from the dead, and the subsequent conflict between the Avengers, the X-Men and the Eternals. It has been determined that, at a genetic level, Eternals are commanded to destroy what they see as "excess deviancy" but it seems to be attributes that they share, such as a shared hive mind, or resurrection from death, in others. And now it has been determined that the mutant resurrection protocols are considered to be excessive deviation and must be wiped out. Mutant precognitive Destiny foresaw the upcoming war between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals and informed the Quiet Council that it was time defend their immortality. Hence a Marvel comics summer event crossing into everything going!