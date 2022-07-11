Marvel's New Starfox One-Shot In October 2022

As previously spotted in Marvel Comics collections, Marvel is to publish a Starfox one-shot as part of the upcoming A.X.E. Judgment Day crossover. Previously planned for earlier in the year, it has now been scheduled for October, as well as an Iron Fist one-shot and one-shots for X-Men and Eternals, while November will bring an Omega one-shot for the crossover event.

Starfox, also known as Eros was created by Jim Starlin and first appeared in Iron Man #55 in 1973, alongside his brother Thanos, as members of the Eternals living on the moon of Titan, with the power to control other people's emotions. A member of the Avengers, and seen as the God of Love, the aspects of his power have proved more problematic in recent years, to the extent that the character was put on trial for sexual assault. Not something that Kieron Gillen is likely to ignore, especially in a comic with "Judgment" in the title. But it is worth remembering that Starfox appears in the end credits of the Eternals movie, played by Harry Styles. So how far will they go with that line? And how much will Starfox look like Harry Styles now?

Starfox'is an Eternal, and brother of Thanos. He may not have the hulking frame of his brother, but he is incredibly strong, resistant to harm and ageing and can fly at supersonic speed, including through space without a space suit. But he is better known for his power to psionically stimulate the pleasure centers in nearby people's brains, making them calm and open to suggestion using his persuasion skill. He has also been known for traveling the universe seeking a hedonistic lifestyle, with the power to make people do as he wished. You could see how that might be interpreted differently forty years later.

Starfox would later be put on trial for sexual assault, defended by Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk. During the trial, She-Hulk suspected that Starfox had used his powers on her. That was prived false, but it was revealed that he had been behind She-Hulk's later marriage to John Jameson. Starfox agreed to have Moondragon shut his powers off as a result, butit didn't last long. After the death of Thanos, it was revealed that Thanos had transferred his consciousness to Starfox himself, who would die at the hands of Gamora.

But Eternals have been resurrecting of late. Looks like it's Eros' time to shine. Will it be accompaniued by a #MeToo expose?