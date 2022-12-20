Full Creative Teams & Lead Characters in DC's Harley Quinn Romances

Here are the full creative teams for the upcoming DC's Harley Quinn Romances, out on the 31st of January 2023… including who will doing the hooking up.

Harley Quinn in "STRANGER THAN FAN FICTION" Written by Alexis Quasarano Art by Max Sarin Color by Marissa Louise Letters by Taylor Esposito

Batman in "HERE'S TO JACK, HERE'S TO MOLLY" Written by Zipporah Smith Art by Will Robson Color by Andrew Dalhouse Letters by Steve Wands

Power Girl in "POWER GIRL AND ALL-AMERICAN BOY" Written by Amanda Delbert Art by Adriana Melo Color by John Kalisz Letters by Becca Carey

Constantine in "GRACE" Written by Frank Allen Art by John McCrea Color by Mike Spicer Letters by Becca Carey

Fire and Ice in "DATING API' DISASTER" Written by Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhoz Art by lg Guam Color by Ivan Plascencia Letters by Becca Carey

Midnighter and Apollo in "ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE" Written by Greg Lockard Art by Giulio Macaione Color by Fabs Nocera Letters by Adana Maher

Kite Man in "ONCE UPON A ROMANCE NOVEL" Written by Jessica Berbey Art by Priscilla Petraites Color by Michael Atiyeh Letters by Saida Temofonte

Aquaman and Harley Quinn in "SPLENDOR IN THE FOAM" Written by Ivan Cohen Art by Fico Ossio Color by Sebastian Cheng Letters by Carlos M. Mangual

DCS HARLEY QUINN ROMANCES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Amanda Conner

Written by Greg Lockard, Alexis Quasarano, Frank Allen, Zipporah Smith, Amanda Deibert, Ivan Cohen, Raphael Draccon, Carolina Munhóz, and others. Art by Max Sarin, Fico Ossio, Adriana Melo, Giulio Macaione, and others. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories of rapscallion romance, prodigious passion, and undulating, unbridled affection. Tension builds as Apollo and Midnighter are captured by an unknown alien species who are determined to learn the secrets of their supersoldier success. Harley Quinn gets caught in a scintillating fantasy: What would life have been like if she and Ivy had met in high school? Also featuring Fire and Ice heating things up, fan-favorite heroine Power Girl's romantic tale, John Constantine's mysterious tryst, an amorous Aquaman adventure, and many more! These are lovelorn fantasies as only DC can tell them…but it's not a Harlequin romance…prepare yourself for the Harley Quinn Romances!

Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 1/31/2023