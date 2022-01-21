Full Dynamite Entertainment April 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Project Superpowers used to be written at Dynamite by Warren Ellis. Now it is written by Ron Marz. So there we go. The new Project Superpowers leads Dynamite Entertainment's April 2022 solicitations as well as the launch of John Carter Of Mars and Immortal Red Sonja. Obligatory link.

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #1 CVR A ROOTH

DYNAMITE

(W) Ron Marz, Andy Lanning (A) Emilio Utrera (CA) Michael Rooth

As the nation is torn apart, someone is murdering all the patriotic heroes.

A mysterious amnesiac awakens in a sealed underground base, naked and abandoned. This John Doe emerges to the year 2052, where the entire Project Superpowers Universe has been turned on its head. The United States is no more, ravaged by environmental disaster, and fragmented into warring regions. The Black Terror is now many – revolutionaries trying to save the republic. But who IS John Doe? Why can't he remember anything? And does his presence in this brave new world bring its salvation…or its doom?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

JOHN CARTER OF MARS #1 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

(W) Chuck Brown (A) George Kambadais, Jung-Geun Yoon

Soldier. Outcast. Husband. Hero. Award-winning author CHUCK BROWN (Bitter Root, Aquamen) and dynamic illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Firefly) present a bold sci-fi vision of a classic titan!

It is the year 1919. An asteroid of pure Ninth hurtles towards Earth. Its teeming power slowly melds the people of Earth to Mars, and Mars to Earth. John Carter is RIPPED from everything he knows, powerless and confused, suddenly in battle with Martian Apes…in Virginia.

Strap in for full-octane adventure every month…in JOHN CARTER OF MARS!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Nakayama

Sonja…as you have never witnessed!

It is a time of British legend! A young Red Sonja, cursed by mysterious chainmail, seeks counsel with the mysterious MERLIN. She seeks to be rid of her curse, in order to forge a future of fantasy and adventure! She will be pursued by the loathsome GREEN KNIGHT, and if she survives and arrives at the Castle Of Merlin, what she finds would be infinitely more than she bargained for.

By the all-star creative team of DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Ani-Mia (A) Celor (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Bettie and her team are hot on the trail to discover the location of the alien stash of potential weapons. After working together to deduce that their first stop is in Egypt, the ladies head off to start exploring the ancient tombs of Djosser. What will they find hidden deep within the stone pyramid? Booby traps? Snake pits? Aliens? Follow Bettie, Sofia and Young-ja as they continue pursuing their alien enemies in order to protect humanity from possible devastation.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #2 CVR A FLEECS & FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner

Vampirella! Evil Sonja! Pantha! Tarzan! Against soooooooooooooooooooo many zombies! To stop the invasion, they're going to have to travel to Barsoom to find Issus, the Martian Goddess of Death…but Zombie John Carter and Zombie Dejah Thoris are waiting to stop them!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

PAWSOME PUPPETS MAKE YOUR OWN PAW PATROL PUPPETS SC

DYNAMITE

(W) Curiosity Books

Preschoolers love puppets!

With All Paws On Deck! Make Your Own PAW Patrol PUPpets!, no book is too big, and no PUPpet too small, as young PAW Patrol fans learn to create their own fun, colorful PUPpets for endless hours of homespun fun and Adventure Bay play! Simple step-by-step craft instructions matched with clear photographs and illustrations guide boys and girls through the totally "paws on" process of crafting 12 different bright, playful PAW Patrol puppets, using age-appropriate materials and tools . . . and with only limited help from adults. Book includes a bonus chapter, with tips for putting on the best puppet shows, ways to construct a cool puppet theater at home, and simple performance ideas and funny mini-scripts for even the youngest PAW Patrol fans to act out with their puppets! All Paws On Deck! Make Your Own PAW Patrol PUP-pets! comes with punch-outs of the characters' facial features and accessories (for making realistic replicas of their favorite characters, and hand/finger puppet templates for tracing . . .while helping bring their homemade PAW Patrol PUPpets to life

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

THUNDEROUS SC

DYNAMITE

(W) M.L. Smoker, Natalie Peeterse (A) Dale Deforest (CA) Oriol Vidal

Aiyana is a Native American girl living with her grandmother in Colorado where she often finds herself butting heads with her grandmother's traditional teachings and cultural stories. One day during a class field trip to the cliff dwellings of Mesa Verde, Aiyana steps away from her friends to take a quick selfie, unaware of a storm brewing that's creating havoc across the terrain as she is more interesting in attracting new followers than the historical significance or the change in the weather. When she finally looks away from her phone, she realizes she's entirely alone amongst the stones and bricks, and the world around her is a very different place now… She's been transported into the Spirit World, parallel to her own, both hidden and blind to the world she came from. Luckily for Aiyana, she soon meets a friendly face in the Raven, who pledges his support to help get her home, and the two set off to seek a renowned, mystical entity who can allegedly return her to the human world.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

To Celebrate the 15 Year Anniversary, Dynamite is offering three all-new oversized Dust-Jacketed Hardcover Volumes of The Boys. This month we are offering volume 1 collecting the first 30 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, currently running on Amazon Prime!

This is going to hurt! In a world where costumed heroes soar through the sky and masked vigilantes prowl the night, someone's got to make sure the ""supes"" don't get out of line. And someone will!

Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, Mother's Milk, The Frenchman, and The Female are The Boys: A CIA-backed team of very dangerous people, each one dedicated to the struggle against the most dangerous force on Earth – superpower! Some superheroes have to be watched. Some have to be controlled. And some of them – sometimes – need to be taken out of the picture. That's when you call in The Boys!

Contains the stories: The Name of the Game, Get Some, Cheery, Glorious Five Year Plan, Good for the Soul, I Tell you No lie, GI and We Gotta Go Now. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS SGN ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

To Celebrate the 15th Anniversary, Dynamite is offering three all-new oversized hardcover omnibus volumes of The Boys. This first volume compiles the first 30 amazing issues of the critically acclaimed series, with a hit television adaptation currently running on Amazon Prime!

This is going to hurt! In a world where costumed heroes soar through the sky and masked vigilantes prowl the night, someone's got to make sure the ""supes"" don't get out of line. And someone will!

Billy Butcher, Wee Hughie, Mother's Milk, The Frenchman, and The Female are The Boys: A CIA-backed team of very dangerous people, each one dedicated to the struggle against the most dangerous force on Earth – superpowers! Some superheroes have to be watched. Some have to be controlled. And some of them – sometimes – need to be taken out of the picture. That's when you call in The Boys!

Contains the stories: The Name of the Game, Get Some, Cheery, Glorious Five Year Plan, Good for the Soul, I Tell you No lie, GI and We Gotta Go Now. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, special introductions, alternate covers and more!

Collecting The Boys #1-30.

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

BOYS #7 INTRODUCTORY PRICED

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

The series continues from Dynamite with issue #7 as Butcher takes Wee Hughie to meet the Boys' greatest weapon against the Supes: a man called ""The Legend."" Plus, meet the troubled hero Tek Knight – a man with a problem so unusual you'll have to read this comic to believe it!

Starting with issue #7, Dynamite is your new home for The Boys each and every month. Find out for yourself why everyone's been talking about The Boys!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS #7 10 COPY INCV ROBERTSON B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

The series continues from Dynamite with issue #7 as Butcher takes Wee Hughie to meet the Boys' greatest weapon against the Supes: a man called "The Legend." Plus, meet the troubled hero Tek Knight – a man with a problem so unusual you'll have to read this comic to believe it!

Starting with issue #7, Dynamite is your new home for The Boys each and every month. Find out for yourself why everyone's been talking about The Boys!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS #7 15 COPY INCV ROBERTSON VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

The series continues from Dynamite with issue #7 as Butcher takes Wee Hughie to meet the Boys' greatest weapon against the Supes: a man called "The Legend." Plus, meet the troubled hero Tek Knight – a man with a problem so unusual you'll have to read this comic to believe it!

Starting with issue #7, Dynamite is your new home for The Boys each and every month. Find out for yourself why everyone's been talking about The Boys!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS #7 20 COPY INCV ROBERTSON VIRGIN B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

The series continues from Dynamite with issue #7 as Butcher takes Wee Hughie to meet the Boys' greatest weapon against the Supes: a man called "The Legend." Plus, meet the troubled hero Tek Knight – a man with a problem so unusual you'll have to read this comic to believe it!

Starting with issue #7, Dynamite is your new home for The Boys each and every month. Find out for yourself why everyone's been talking about The Boys!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS HEROGASM #1 INTRODUCTORY PRICED

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

An evil so profound it threatens all mankind… the mightiest heroes on the planet uniting to defend us all… a secret crisis of such utter finality that a countdown to civil or infinite war seems unavoidable… but have you ever wondered what really happens during Crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS HEROGASM #1 10 COPY INCV ROBERTSON B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

An evil so profound it threatens all mankind… the mightiest heroes on the planet uniting to defend us all… a secret crisis of such utter finality that a countdown to civil or infinite war seems unavoidable… but have you ever wondered what really happens during Crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS HEROGASM #1 15 COPY INCV ROBERTSON VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

An evil so profound it threatens all mankind… the mightiest heroes on the planet uniting to defend us all… a secret crisis of such utter finality that a countdown to civil or infinite war seems unavoidable… but have you ever wondered what really happens during Crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BOYS HEROGASM #1 20 COPY INCV ROBERTSON VIRGIN B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Garth Ennis (A) John McCrea (CA) Darick Robertson

An evil so profound it threatens all mankind… the mightiest heroes on the planet uniting to defend us all… a secret crisis of such utter finality that a countdown to civil or infinite war seems unavoidable… but have you ever wondered what really happens during Crossovers? The Seven, Payback, Teenage Kix, Fantastico and every other supe on Earth team up for an annual event like no other… and where the supes go, can a certain "five complications and a dog" be far behind? Vought-American prepare to make their move, in a story that will change the world of the Boys forever: Herogasm #1.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 INTRODUCTORY PRICED

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 10 COPY HUGHES B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Adam Hughes

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 15 COPY HUGHES VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Adam Hughes

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 20 COPY HUGHES VIRGIN B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Adam Hughes

The honeymoon begins! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Meanwhile secrets and mystery grow around Vampi's spouse, who may not be nearly as innocent as he appears to be. Join us for this new series debut by twice-bitten writer Christopher Priest and bloodthirsty artist Donny Hadiwidjaja!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

AOD VS REANIMATOR DYNAMITE INTRODUCTORY PRICED

DYNAMITE

(W) James Kuhoric (A) Sanford Greene

Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator! Ash Vs. West! Winner takes all!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

AOD VS REANIMATOR 10 COPY VALIENTE B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) James Kuhoric (A) Sanford Greene (CA) Randy Valiente

Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator! Ash Vs. West! Winner takes all!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

AOD VS REANIMATOR 15 COPY VALIENTE VIRGIN

DYNAMITE

(W) James Kuhoric (A) Sanford Greene (CA) Randy Valiente

Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator! Ash Vs. West! Winner takes all!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

AOD VS REANIMATOR 20 COPY VALIENTE VIRGIN B&W

DYNAMITE

(W) James Kuhoric (A) Sanford Greene (CA) Randy Valiente

Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator! Ash Vs. West! Winner takes all!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

PATHFINDER FUMBUS ONE SHOT CVR A

DYNAMITE

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Tom Garcia

Leaping from the pages of your favorite Pathfinder Adventure Path, Fumbus, the Alchemist Goblin undertakes an epic adventure in his own comic book! This story by Fred Van Lente celebrates all things Goblin and delivers a tale that is exclusive for the first time in the direct market. And within the pages is brand new Pathfinder playable content including New Magic Items, Fumbus Stat Block & Background, and Rules for Making Traps Out of Alchemy Items!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

ELVIRA JFK HALFDOLLAR COLL COIN RED

DYNAMITE

(A) Photo

Elvira-Red: How do you increase the value of a half-dollar? Put Elvira's fabulous face on it! This real, uncirculated U.S. half dollar coin has Elvira painted on one side, with the original coin sculpt showing on the other. Each limited edition coin comes in an acrylic protective case and includes a certificate of authenticity.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

BARBARELLA #9 CVR A COHEN

DYNAMITE

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Carla Cohen

The penultimate issue for this current installment! Beauty meets beautiful (and highly defended) beast as Barbarella takes the fight right to The Lady's doorstep. Doing so means tracking down The Lady's hidden home world and doing that means fighting throuh the masses determined to keep it hidden! If it's that hard to make planetfall, what the heck awaits our hero? And what is the incredible, tragic connection between The Lady and Taln?! All this, and cringy one-liners, too!

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

DRACULINA #3 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Collette Turner

"Immortal Beloved"

Having been tipped off to Draculina's arrival in our plane of existence, the demon Belial-who stole Draculina from Vampirella's and her mother Lilith when Draculina was small-sets out to reclaim his lost child, taking in the preteen Katie, Draculina's snotty alter ego, for the strangest father's day in history. Meanwhile Draculina continues assembling pieces of the Daemon Periapt, an ancient talisman capable of killing Belial, while she struggles to break the demonic bond linking her to the child Katie.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

EVIL ERNIE #5 CVR A SUYDAM

DYNAMITE

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Arthur Suydam

This is it, dare we say, the fiery conclusion of the Dynamite rebirth of Evil Ernie under the steady hand of writer Scott Lobdell and artist Ariel Medel!

Yes, we dare! It. Ends. Here. Or does it? (well, yes, this series does, but Ernie will "live" on, that's for sure!) In any event, things get very complicated in our story of the ultimate split personality from hell (and the love triangle from hell!) as Ernie and Ernest come face-to-face… in a way you'd never expect!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

HELL SONJA #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Rumors of escape plots have made Hell Sonja paranoid. She refuses to divulge mission pertinent information to her strike team, before sending them off on an impossible mission. This leads to the Hell Sonjas finding themselves trapped on a modern day airliner mid-flight without the use of their weapons…and unsure which fellow passenger is their quarry!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

JENNIFER BLOOD #7 CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Tim Bradstreet

"BLOOD DEBT" continues! Jennifer Blood's body count was high enough already…now that she's teamed up with a legendary hitman with a death wish, all hell's gonna break loose!

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

PANTHA #4 CVR A MATTEONI

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Igor Lima (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Gravely injured from her battle with Ta-Nakht's newest insect drones, Pantha and Nick escape to the Mortalists' safe house, the House of Woe. But there may be a traitor in their midst, one of their own who will use their greatest fears against them as they prepare for the final confrontation with the god-eater that is Ta-Nakht.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

RED SONJA (2021) #8 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

As a new, deadly threat comes fuller into focus, the schism between Red Sitha and Red Sonja widens. Their connection dims. Sitha's penchant for violence, her inability to keep her demons at bay, are soon to lead to a confrontation, with only one surviving…

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Vampirella's efforts to save the man she loves have completely collapsed. After the shocking revelation concluding our last issue (see below, which Matt absolutely won't spoil here), Vampirella finds herself completely outflanked by the Lord of Darkness! Dracula has fully assimilated his human host while his shadow army, Lumea Urm?toare, prepares Vampirella as a ritual sacrifice-with her mother's blessing! Can this unholy love survive?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

VAMPIRELLA TP VOL 04 RED MASS

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz, Giovanni Timpano, Madibek Musabekov, Chris Graves (CA) KyuYong Eom

This final volume of Christopher Priest's core run on the record-breaking 50th anniversary celebration of Vampirella includes a trio of pivotal and exciting tales of the Daughter of Drakulon. The star of the show here is ""The Long Night,"" concluding his long arc, as Vampirella returns from her interstellar journey pursued by the enigmatic vampire-hunting Shane. Events are set in motion and past secrets revealed that will lead to the blockbuster final issue featuring… Vampi's wedding to Dracula!

Then flash back to the ""Chokula"" arc featuring a beach vacation, a romantic fling, and more development of the all-new Draculina as the title celebrated Black History Month with guest artist Giovanni Timpano and striking covers by some of the greatest African American artists of our time. Last but certainly not least, artist Madibek Musabekov checks in for a special horror themed issue artistically tributing the Warren era.

Collecting Vampirella (2019) #7-8, 15, 22-25

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

