Future State Gotham #10 Preview: Batman + Joker, BFFs

No matter what state Gotham is in, Batman and Joker will always be best frenemies, as in this preview of Future State Gotham #10. Plus, who knew Talia Al Ghul was a cryptobrony? Check out the preview below.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #10

DC Comics

1221DC085

1221DC086 – FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #10 CVR B MIKE BOWDEN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Simone Di Meo

Jason Todd, a.k.a. Peacekeeper Red, and Hunter Panic are helpless to do anything but watch as the new Batman battles his greatest enemy for the first time! Meanwhile, the secret villain who has been the mastermind behind everything since the beginning of Future State: Gotham makes a move that will have repercussions for the entire Bat-Family!

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

