Future State Gotham Goes Back To Batman's Beginning Before Final Issue

Damian Wayne may be pulling a gun on Batman over in Batman Vs Robin,but in today's Future State Gotham #17 as the future set comic comes to an end shortly, we get a war of all the Batmen, with Dennis Culver and Geoffo putting together a battle not just between Damian Wayne and Bruce Wayne's Batman, but also Jace Fox the Next Batman, Dick Grayson the former Batman, and the new Hush who could be a Batman. But there's one more Batman in the fight who needs to be accounted for.

This Batman is Gotham's original sinner, with ties to not just the future but the past. Batman's past.

There can be only one.

Joe Chill, the man who killed Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne in Crime Alley, possibly in a random mugging, possibly an arranged hit, depending on the story. But always the biggest inspiration for Bruce Wayne to become Batman and now he has a role in the future as a Batman, eager to join the fight… although as Damian Wayne also points out in Batman Vs Robin…

… it's always better when they wear pearls.

FUTURE STATE GOTHAM #17 CVR A SIMONE DI MEO

(W) Dennis Culver (A) Geoffo (CA) Simone Di Meo

It's Bruce Wayne versus Jace Fox versus Dick Grayson vs. Damian Wayne versus Hush for the right to call themselves Batman! While Jason Todd and Hunter Panic face off against Oracle and Talia! And whoever wins must face the return of a sinister evil that wants to destroy all of Gotham City! Don't expect everyone to survive this! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/13/2022

BATMAN VS ROBIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A MAHMUD ASRAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Spinning out of the events of both Batman/Superman: World's Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of the single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 09/13/2022