Future State Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Dark Detective #1

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

DC Comics' Death Metal and DC Future State dominates the top ten again – but Space Bastards #1 from Humanoids does really well, oiutperforming all Marvel Comics titles…

Future State Dark Detective #1

Future State Justice League #1

Future State Teen Titans #1

Space Bastards #1 Amazing Spider-Man #57 Future State Robin Eternal #1 Future State Superman Wonder Woman #1 Marauders #17 Future State Green Lantern #1 Star Wars Darth Vader #9

Ssalefish Comics: A lackluster week from every publisher except for DC, who more than compensated for it with a fresh batch of Future State #1s. Thus, we once again find our top 10 populated mostly by those titles, with Dark Detective and Justice League leading the bunch. Star Wars Darth Vader and Amazing Spider-Man were the best from Marvel, joined by a single X-book and a King in Black tie-in. It's strange for us to be three weeks into the new year and the selection from Marvel still look like a holiday week — at least next week is looking like it'll shape up a little more even between the big 2!

Rodman Comics: Good sales week. Star Wars titles are really heating up! Future State is a hit.

