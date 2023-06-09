Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ghost Agents, kickstarter

G.H.O.S.T. Agents Bring Their Crimson Reckoning To Kickstarter

The GHOST Agents are back in an oversized treasury edition which collects the latest arc, Crimson Reckoning, in one coffee-table-sized volume.

After five successful Kickstarter campaigns to fund and collect their first arc, Apocalyptico, the GHOST Agents are back in an oversized treasury edition which collects the latest arc, Crimson Reckoning, in one coffee-table-sized volume.

Written by creator Rocko Jerome, and drawn by a host of upcoming comics talent – including Barry Tan, Sean Luke, Dave Grom, Todd Fox, John Burkett, Caspar Schumann, Miguel Galindo, Nathan Grixti, Colin Shaw, Jamie Jones, and Sam J. Royale – GHOST Agents: Crimson Reckoning acts as a stand-alone introduction to the world of GHOST Agents. "Nobody was making the comics I wanted, so I've gotten my friends to do it with me," says writer, creator and producer, Rocko Jerome. "GHOST Agents is a chance for those artists to shine, so the idea of bringing these characters and creators to a new audience really excites me."

Published by Cosmic Lion Productions, GHOST Agents is an anthology series made up of short, self-contained pieces; where every story exists in the same world, and characters reoccur throughout the centuries-spanning narrative. If you read it all, an overarching storyline will emerge, but you aren't required to do, readers are encouraged to dip in as they please.

"We're looking to make comics that are easy for people to dive right into, and GHOST Agents is the perfect example of that," says Cosmic Lion founder and publisher, Eli Schwab. "Rocko and the crew have crafted this amazing world you can just pop into, have a romp, and then go about your business. The book brings to mind those comics we love and made us who we are, like Steranko's SHIELD and the more psychedelic '70s Spy-Fi TV and Film. It fuses all that together, then adds a dash of modern-day epics like Fiffe's Copra, and you're ready to roll!"

GHOST Agents: Crimson Reckoning launched yesterday on Kickstarter and as well the main treasury-sized edition, readers can pick up a combo pack with the group's previous, also treasury-sized volume, Apocalyptico.

Across time and space, GHOST sends its agents to combat threats with bad intentions – lycanthropic drug addicts, demons from the netherworld tearing into the space/time continuum, and the nihilistic, fashion obsessed terrorists collectively known as Apocalyptico.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!