G Willow Wilson's Poison Ivy Is "A Love Story About A Villain"

Last month, with the announcement of the new Poison Ivy comic for June, which depicted the previously vegetarian Poison Ivy on the cover eating meat, with solicitations stating "In her new series, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to complete her greatest work—a gift to the world that will heal the damage humanity has dealt to it – by ending it" though those final three words were committed from the press release announcing the title for DC's Pride Month. So naturally Bleeding Cool went with the headline "Poison Ivy, Now A Meat-Eating Genocidal Murderer, For Pride Month". And we got an excellent subtweet from the comic book's author G Willow Wilson in response, stating "Don't read clickbait, don't click clickbait", To be fair, the real clickbait was the cover and the solicitation copy, and it certainly worked on us. We just… distilled it a little.

Well, G. Willow Wilson posted on Twitter about the series "As the saying goes, a hero would sacrifice you to save the world, but a villain would sacrifice the world to save you. This is a love story about a villain. I cannot even begin to tell you how amazing these @marcio_takara interiors are–and stunning colors by Arif Prianto, covers like THIS from Jessica Fong, and letters that elevate everything to a completely new level from @HassanOE. Plus variant covers I only wish I could show you."

And it may not be easy going for everyone. She followed up "Massive TW for body horror on this one. Did you enjoy Annihilation?? Or Hannibal?? Then this is right up your street and you should pre-order ASAP. If you're easily frightened? You should read it anyway but maybe trade-wait. Truth in advertising here." DC Editor Chris Conroy confirmed, "Nobody is ready for this."

G Willow Wilson added "Also uhh she's coming home. Issue #1 drops JUNE 7, final order cutoff for Issue #1 is MAY 15, so tell your local comic shop you're interested before then!"

A little googling tells me that this will be Poison Ivy taking the Interstate West 90 motorway to Seattle, previously established as Dr Pamela Ivey's home town…