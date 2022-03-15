Galaxy: The Prettiest Star Joins Free Comic Book Day Ahead Of Pride

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star is a new original YA graphic novel from DC Comics, the existence of which Bleeding Cool scooped when it was to be written by Jadzia Axelrod and Cait Zellers – though the artist was later switched to Jess Taylor, that was solicited thus, after Bleeding Cool also scooped a first look at the cover;

It takes strength to live as your true self, and one alien princess disguised as a human boy is about to test her power. A vibrant story about gender identity, romance, and shining as bright as the stars. Taylor Barzelay has the perfect life. Good looks, good grades, a starting position on the basketball team, a loving family, even an adorable corgi. Every day in Taylor's life is perfect. And every day is torture. Taylor is actually the Galaxy Crowned, an alien princess from the planet Cyandii, and one of the few survivors of an intergalactic war. For six long, painful years, Taylor has accepted her duty to remain in hiding as a boy on Earth. That all changes when Taylor meets Metropolis girl Katherine "call me Kat" Silverberg, whose confidence is electrifying. Suddenly, Taylor no longer wants to hide, even if exposing her true identity could attract her greatest enemies. From the charming and brilliant mind behind the popular podcast The Voice of Free Planet X, Jadzia Axelrod, and with stunningly colorful artwork by Jess Taylor comes the story of a girl in hiding who must face her fears to see herself as others see her: the prettiest star.

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star has now been added to DC Comics Pride promotional activity ahead of Pride Month, and will be published on the 17th of May, after the release of a Free Comic Book Day title on the 7th of May.

