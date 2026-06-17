Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Escape From Chicago, Escape From New York, john carpenter, kyle higgins, Snbake Plissken, val rodrigues

Escape From Chicago to Follow Escape From New York in September 2026

Escape From Chicago to Follow Escape From New York in September 2026 written by Kyle Higgins, drawn by Val Rodrigues and published by Mad Cave

Article Summary Escape From Chicago launches in September 2026 as a new Escape From New York comic from Mad Cave.

Kyle Higgins writes and Val Rodrigues draws Snake Plissken’s next brutal mission beyond prison territories.

Snake now works as a coyote near Chicago, taking a job to extract a woman hunted by the city’s warlord.

Escape From New York: Escape From Chicago #1 hits shops on September 23 with eight covers and incentives.

Snake Plissken returns this September with Escape From New York: Escape From Chicago, a new comic book series to follow the events of John Carpenter's 1981 film, written by Kyle Higgins, drawn by Val Rodrigues and published by Mad Cave.

"Once you go in, you don't come out—unless your name is Snake Plissken! Plissken now survives as a coyote, smuggling people and contraband across the dangerous dead zones between prison territories like Chicago. It's a hard and bitter job. But when he's hired to extract a woman wanted by the city's warlord, Snake sees one more chance at redemption—or one more chance for the universe to kick his ass. The debut issue features eight covers, including artwork by Stephen Mooney, Danica Brine, Dan Panosian, and Christian Ward, alongside a 1:10 virgin incentive cover by Mooney, a 1:20 incentive cover by Nick Bradshaw and Jim Charalampidis, a foil variant, and a blank sketch cover."

"Escape From New York is one of the films that taught me what genre storytelling could be—lean, mean, and built on a world you can't stop thinking about. Getting to write in Carpenter's Manhattan is the kind of thing my younger self wouldn't have believed. I can't wait for everyone to see Snake's next adventure." – Kyle Higgins

"When I received the invitation to draw this project, I grabbed it with enthusiasm. Having the chance to draw such an iconic character from the movies by such a legendary movie director as John Carpenter is a fun and challenging task. Readers can expect the excitement of a Carpenter-style movie, with a distinctively absurd '80s action skillfully adapted to the comics medium by Kyle's writing, and that I'm doing my best to do justice with my linework." – Val Rodrigues

Escape From New York: Escape From Chicago #1 goes on sale on the 23rd of September from Mad Cave.

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