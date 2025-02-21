Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Gargoyles, thundercats

Gargoyles: Demona & ThunderCats in Dynamite's May 2025 Solicits

Gargoyles: Demona leads Dynamite's May 2025 solicits as well as Captain Planet, Darkwing Duck, Red Sonja, Age Of Darkness, Thundercats...

Article Summary Dive into Dynamite's exciting May 2025 lineup with Gargoyles: Demona and Captain Planet adventures.

Exciting collections from Red Sonja, Space Ghost, and a new tale with Army of Darkness characters.

Explore thrilling battles and new revelations in Thundercats narratives from Third Earth.

Discover dynamic tales of Zootopia, Darkwing Duck, and more iconic returns.

Gargoyles: Demona leads Dynamite's May 2025 solicits and solicitations as well as more from Captain Planet, Darkwing Duck, Red Sonja, Age Of Darkness, Thundercats, Silverhawks, Terminator, Vampirella, Space Ghost, Zootopia and more, much more…

GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR A HETRICK

DYNAMITE

MAR250010

MAR250011 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAR250012 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR C PAUR

MAR250013 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR D SPEARS

MAR250014 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR E HETRICK FOIL

MAR250015 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR F HETRICK FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250016 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR G SPEARS FOIL

MAR250017 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR H SPEARS FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250018 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR I BLANK AUTHENTIX

MAR250019 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR J SPEARS METAL PREMIUM

MAR250020 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR K SPEARS LTD VIRGIN

MAR250021 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

MAR250022 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR M 10 COPY INCV PAUR LINE ART

MAR250023 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRG

MAR250024 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV PAUR LINE ART VIRGIN

MAR250025 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR P 20 COPY INCV PAUR VIRGIN

MAR250026 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR Q 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

MAR250027 – GARGOYLES DEMONA #1 CVR R 40 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Meghan Hetrick

A THOUSAND YEARS OF ADVENTURE BEGINS HERE!

After kicking off with a special prologue story in Dynamite Entertainment's Free Comic Book Day issue #0, the long-awaited tale of Goliath's former love and sworn enemy of the Manhattan Clan gets underway in earnest with a return to the Dark Ages and the aftermath of the destruction of Castle Wyvern!

The year is 1093, and the now-immortal Demona has become a lonely and hunted creature. Bereft of both clan and home after her betrayal of Scotland's king, she wanders south to Northumberland in search of a safe haven – only to find that her old nemesis, Canmore, is raiding the city.

Canmore's destruction is visited upon human and Gargoyle alike, and when she discovers the depths of his cruelty and the fate of her kind at his hands, Demona's fury sets in motion a cycle of vengeance that will last for centuries – and may yet consume the entire world!

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrated by acclaimed artist – and veteran of the original animated series – FRANK PAUR, this first chapter of the brand-new, centuries-spanning saga Gargoyles: Demona features cover art for the ages from PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK SPEARS, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

MAR250030

MAR250031 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAR250032 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR C WARD

MAR250033 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR D OLIVER

MAR250034 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR E HARDIN METAL PREMIUM

MAR250035 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR F HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

MAR250036 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

MAR250037 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV OLIVER VIRGIN

MAR250038 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

MAR250039 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV WARD VIRGIN

MAR250040 – CAPTAIN PLANET #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Chad Hardin

CALLING ALL PLANETEERS!

Gaia, the latest High Priestess of the Earth, is under siege by the villainous Lucian Plunder and his never-ending supply of deadly tech and malevolent henchmen. Her only hope is to summon her newly empowered Planeteers to wield their elemental forces of Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart against her captors. But will the team be able to come together in time to bring the might of Captain Planet to bear against the polluters' industrial-strength treachery?

The answers lie within this second issue of the all-new Captain Planet, organically grown from the fertile talents of writer DAVID PEPOSE (Space Ghost) and artist EMAN CASSALLOS (Vampirella) – with compostable covers from CHAD HARDIN, CHRISTIAN WARD, BEN OLIVER, and connecting art from JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR A BARENDS

DYNAMITE

MAR250041

MAR250042 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR B SEELEY

MAR250043 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR C RANEY

MAR250044 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR D JELENIC

MAR250045 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR E RANEY METAL PREMIUM

MAR250046 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR F RANEY LTD VIRGIN

MAR250047 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART

MAR250048 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR H 10 COPY INCV JELENIC VIRGIN

MAR250049 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV SEELEY LINE ART VIRGI

MAR250050 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

MAR250051 – RED SONJA VS AOD #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SEELEY VIRGIN

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Bjorn Barends

THE GREATEST PARTNERSHIP SINCE BONNIE AND CLYDE!

Now that they're stuck with each other and facing off against both a Deadite horde and Kulan Gath, Sonja and Ash form an uneasy… alliance? Yeah, let's go with that. But can the She-Devil with a Sword and the hapless hero with a boomstick cooperate long enough to stop this fresh influx of evil into the Hyborian Age? And more important – is that… a Deadite unicorn?!?

Comic book necromancers TIM SEELEY (Hack/Slash, Batman Eternal) and JIM TERRY (Sundowners, Alice Cooper vs. Chaos) delve into the forbidden realms to bring you the second issue of Red Sonja vs. The Army of Darkness – featuring torturously tinted covers wrought by the gnarled hands of SEELEY, BJORN BARENDS, TOM RANEY, and NIKKOL JELENIC!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER TP VOL 02

DYNAMITE

MAR250052

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Pop Mhan, Eamon Winkle, Kewber Baal (CA) Chris Burnham

HAIL TO THE PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE KINGS, BABY!

The stakes are raised to apocalyptic levels in this second collection of the phantasmagorical new adventures of Ashley J. Williams! Trapped across three different timelines, the indefatigable Ash leads a rag-tag team of… well, himselves (plus Sheila, the Wiseman, and something called the Necronomicon Baby) on a desperate, hail-Mary attempt to destroy the Deadites, defeat multiple Necronomicons, and maybe – just maybe – save the world!

Fulfilling the ancient prophecies foretold in its namesake film, Army of Darkness Forever Vol. 2 collects issues #7-13 of the hair-raising series from writer TONY FLEECS and artist POP MHAN, and includes a complete cover gallery featuring unforgettable imagery from FLEECS, BJORN BARENDS, ARTHUR SUYDAM, and CHRIS BURNHAM!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL TP VOL 01

DYNAMITE

MAR250053

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED!

After the She-Devil with a Sword killed the Sultan of Turan, his kingdom dissolved into a bloody chaos of serpent cults and would-be warlords. With Turan's collapse into anarchy weighing on her conscience, Sonja returns to save the Sultan's true heir and bring peace to the land – at least, that's the plan.

But she is not the only one hunting the boy. An undead assassin called Bloodless is stalking her every step, and he intends to force Red Sonja to face her inner demons – whether she likes it or not!

Written by veteran Sonja scribe LUKE LIEBERMAN and atmospherically illustrated by ALBERTO LOCATELLI, Red Sonja: Death and the Devil collects all four issues of the original series and includes a comprehensive cover gallery featuring a treasure trove of Hyborian Age art from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, MORITAT, and more!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

MAR250054

MAR250055 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR B MIDDLETON

MAR250056 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR C CHEW

MAR250057 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR D OLIVER

MAR250058 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR E HARDIN

MAR250059 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR F MIDDLETON METAL

MAR250060 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR G MIDDLETON LTD V

MAR250061 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV BA

MAR250062 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR I 10 COPY INCV HA

MAR250063 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR J 10 COPY INCV BA

MAR250064 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV OL

MAR250065 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR L 15 COPY INCV BA

MAR250066 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR M 15 COPY INCV CH

MAR250067 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR N 20 COPY INCV BA

MAR250068 – SPACE GHOST JONNY QUEST SPACE QUEST #3 CVR O 20 COPY INCV SP

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Mark Spears

JOURNEY TO THE NIGHTMARE PLANET!

Under the grudging tutelage of the Guardian of the Spaceways, Jonny, Hadji and Bandit are starting to get a feel for life among the stars. But their beginner's luck is about to run out, leading to a crash landing on a decidedly unhospitable world – and an epic throwdown between Space Ghost and Dr. Nightmare!

Courageous chroniclers JOE CASEY and SEBASTIÁN P RIZ venture into the unknown with Space Ghost/Jonny Quest: Space Quest #3 – bravely backed up by cleverly cartographic covers from MARK SPEARS, JOSHUA MIDDLETON, DERRICK CHEW, BEN OLIVER, and CHAD HARDIN!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

DISNEY STITCH OHANA MEANS FAMILY MUSINGS EVERY DAY LIFE HC (

DYNAMITE

MAR250069

(W) Denise Shimabukuro (A / CA) Denise Shimabukuro

CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP, FAMILY, AND TOGETHERNESS!

Inspired by her cherished memories of growing up in Hawai i and sharing in the Aloha Spirit that unites everyone on the islands in one big 'ohana, acclaimed artist and author DENISE SHIMABUKURO has crafted her experiences and observations into a uniquely original book featuring the cast of Disney's beloved animated classic Lilo & Stitch.

Sharp and sweet as only life can be, 'Ohana Means Family – Musings on Everyday Life reveals fundamental truths about life through a series of short comics tales and illustrated stories, all following a single guiding principle: Let the simple things that truly matter be the bond that unites us all.

Featuring beautiful illustrations of Stitch, Lilo, Nani, and all the members of their extended 'ohana, this book invites readers to rediscover the joys of the little things in life, and to find hope and reassurance in its true relationships, caring for others, and shared moments to be treasured forever.

In Shops: May 07, 2025

DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR A STONES

DYNAMITE

MAR250070

MAR250071 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR B BAGLEY

MAR250072 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR C BRANDT & STEIN

MAR250073 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR D BALDARI

MAR250074 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR E CANGIALOSI

MAR250075 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR F STONES METAL PREMIUM

MAR250076 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR G STONES LTD VIRGIN

MAR250077 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART

MAR250078 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV BAGLEY LINE ART

MAR250079 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR J 10 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

MAR250080 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI LINE ART VIRG

MAR250081 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR L 15 COPY INCV BAGLEY LINE ART VIRGIN (

MAR250082 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR M 15 COPY INCV BRANDT & STEIN VIRGIN (C

MAR250083 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR N 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN

MAR250084 – DARKWING DUCK #4 CVR O 20 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Ted Brandt, Ro Stein (CA) Tad Stones

LET'S GET DANGEOUS…LY SMALL!

In this issue: Darkwing and Launchpad return to the serious business of thwarting crime, only to run afowl of yet another nefarious nemesis – this time in the form of Quackerjack, who enlists the help of Lilliput and his shrink ray to cut the two Defenders of St. Canard down to action-figure size and trap them in a family fun arcade!

Partners in crime DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, TED BRANDT, and RO STEIN set the stage for scale-model supervillainy in Darkwing Duck #4 – supported by cover co-conspirators BRANDT & STEIN, MARK BAGLEY, NICOLETTA BALDARI, CIRO CANGIALOSI, and original animated show creator TAD STONES!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR A FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

MAR250085

MAR250086 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR B RANALDI

MAR250087 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

MAR250088 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR D STORYBOOK ART

MAR250089 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS

MAR250090 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN

MAR250091 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN

MAR250092 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN

MAR250093 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

MAR250094 – ZOOTOPIA #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner

THE SKY IS NO LONGER THE LIMIT!

A rash of burglaries at the high-rise apartment towers of Little Rodentia bring Officers Hopps and Wilde to the highest levels of Zootopian society – literally!

The top suspects are a pair of daredevil performers called the Flying Squirrels, and the ZPD partners will have to catch them before they can bring them in for questioning – something easier said than done when half of the investigative team has a petrifying fear of heights!

Tightrope walkers JEFF PARKER and ALESSANDRO RANALDI debut their high wire act in Zootopia #4 – balanced by covers from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

HERCULOIDS #4 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAR250095

MAR250096 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR B LINSNER

MAR250097 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR C BARENDS

MAR250098 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR D MASSAFARA

MAR250099 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

MAR250100 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR F MATTINA LTD VIRGIN

MAR250101 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

MAR250102 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN

MAR250103 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

MAR250104 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

MAR250105 – HERCULOIDS #4 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau (CA) Francesco Mattina

GAZE THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DRAGON!

In this issue: After seeing the whole Herculoids team in action against the Mole People, it's time to zoom in on some of its more uncanny members – and first up is Zok, the laser-ray dragon!

Get ready for a special POV journey into Zok's inner world as well as across the wilds of Planet Amzot, where his present life with his strange adopted family sparks hints of a dimly-remembered past that seems like a dream – or possibly a nightmare!

The laser-focused creative energies of author TOM SNIEGOSKI and artist CRAIG ROUSSEAU illuminate new realms in The Herculoids #4 – featuring freshly charted covers by FRANCESCO MATTINA, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, and FELIPE MASSAFERA!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

MAR250106

MAR250107 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAR250108 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR C LAND

MAR250109 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR D LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

MAR250110 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

MAR250111 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAND LINE ART V

MAR250112 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VI

MAR250113 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

MAR250114 – RED SONJA ATTACKS MARS #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR

(W) Jay Stephens (A) Fran Strukan (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

JOURNEY TO INNER SPACE!

With time running out before her world is overwhelmed by skull-faced fiends from beyond the Moon, Sonja and her crew sail north across the Villayet Sea in an all-out effort to strike at the main force of alien invaders while they slumber in their subterranean stronghold. But before they can even descend into those horror-filled catacombs, the She-Devil and her companions must first survive a night of terror on Devil's Island – not to mention fighting their way through the dread Martian pirates known as the Red Brotherhood!

The battle is joined in the thrilling third issue of Red Sonja Attacks Mars, painstakingly reported by Hyborian Age correspondents JAY STEPHENS and FRAN STRUKAN and encased in morale-boosting covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and GREG LAND!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR A SPEARS

DYNAMITE

MAR250115

MAR250116 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAR250117 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR C STOKOE

MAR250118 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR D BORGES

MAR250119 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR E MOSS

MAR250120 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR F LEIRIX

MAR250121 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR G MANIX

MAR250122 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR H SPEARS METAL PREMIUM

MAR250123 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR I SPEARS LTD VIRGIN

MAR250124 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR J 10 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE ORIG

MAR250125 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR K 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

MAR250126 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR L 15 COPY INCV BATTLE DAMAGE COUSENS VIRG

MAR250127 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR M 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

MAR250128 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR N 15 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN

MAR250129 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR O 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

MAR250130 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR P 20 COPY INCV BORGES VIRGIN

MAR250131 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR Q 25 COPY INCV STOKOE VIRGIN

MAR250132 – SILVERHAWKS #5 CVR R 25 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Mark Spears

A BAPTISM OF FIRE!

The first arc of the SilverHawks' all-new adventures closes out with a special flashback tale of the elite law enforcers' earliest days. Nearly 100 years ago, Mon*Star and his gangster crew held Bedlama in an iron grip of terror – until Commander Stargazer and his untested team went head-to-head to take them down. When the dust cleared, Stargazer had his man – but the price of victory was higher than he ever imagined!

Future historians ED BRISSON and GEORGE KAMBADAIS bring readers back to where it all began in SilverHawks #5 – supported by documentary evidence from MARK SPEARS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, GERALDO BORGES, DREW MOSS, LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, MANIX, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

TERMINATOR #8 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

MAR250133

MAR250134 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR B GALMON

MAR250135 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR C STAGGS

MAR250136 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR D COUSENS

MAR250137 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR E SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

MAR250138 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

MAR250139 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR G 10 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

MAR250140 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

MAR250141 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

MAR250142 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR J 20 COPY INCV GALMAN VIRGIN

MAR250143 – TERMINATOR #8 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Colin Craker (CA) Declan Shalvey

NO FATE BUT WHAT THEY MAKE!

The story of the darkest days of the war against the machines, and the grizzled veteran who helped guide John Conner to his ultimate victory over Skynet, comes full circle in this issue, leading inexorably to a final, fatal confrontation – or so it might seem!

The enhanced neural nets of author DECLAN SHALVEY and artist COLIN COKER descend into the uncanny valley with The Terminator #8 – fortified by flawlessly fabricated covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

THUNDERCATS #16 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR250144

MAR250145 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR B SHALVEY

MAR250146 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

MAR250147 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR D MOSS

MAR250148 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR E MANIX

MAR250149 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

MAR250150 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR G HAESER TMNT HOMAGE

MAR250151 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL

MAR250152 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR I PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250153 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR J MANIX FOIL

MAR250154 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR K MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250155 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR L PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

MAR250156 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

MAR250157 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR N 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

MAR250158 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR O 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

MAR250159 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR P 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

MAR250160 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

MAR250161 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR R 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN (

MAR250162 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR S 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN

MAR250163 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR T 20 COPY INCV TMNT HOMAGE HAESER LINE A

MAR250164 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR U 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

MAR250165 – THUNDERCATS #16 CVR V 20 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING!

With the truth of Lion-O's disappearance finally revealed, a new chapter in the ThunderCats saga begins as the last survivors of Thundera are rocked by a series of Third Earth-shattering revelations – including the emergence of the mysterious KNIGHTS OF THUNDERA!

Tireless talents DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS pull out all the stops for the launch of their fourth story arc in ThunderCats #16 – heralded by celebratory coats of arms from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, MANIX, and a special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles homage cover by KEN HAESER!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

MAR250166

MAR250167 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR B HENRY

MAR250168 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR C HETRICK

MAR250169 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR D BAGLEY

MAR250170 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR E LEE & CHUNG

MAR250171 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR F SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

MAR250172 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR G SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

MAR250173 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV HENRY LINE ART

MAR250174 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR I 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

MAR250175 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV HENRY LINE ART VIRGIN

MAR250176 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV BAGLEY VIRGIN

MAR250177 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

MAR250178 – THUNDERCATS LOST #3 CVR M 20 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

THEY LIVED TO FIGHT ANOTHER DAY – AND THAT DAY HAS COME!

With Captain Shiner's oppressive mercenaries – led by the relentless bounty hunter Scorpius – closing in on their hiding place, the Lost team must risk another attempt to return to the wreckage of their ship and call for help. But Shiner's thuggish forces aren't the only danger to be found in this strange landscape. As the Thunderan soldiers make their way across the desert, they soon discover that they're walking out of the frying pan – and straight into the fire!

Ace reconnaissance scouts ED BRISSON and RAPHA LOBOSCO plot the best route forward in ThunderCats: Lost #3 – featuring meticulously crafted charts from DECLAN SHALVEY, CLAYTON HENRY, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK BAGLEY, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: May 07, 2025

GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

MAR250183

MAR250184 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

MAR250185 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR C CASE

MAR250186 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR D EDGAR

MAR250187 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

MAR250188 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN

MAR250189 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VI

MAR250190 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN

MAR250191 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

MAR250192 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA VIR

(W) Alex Segura, Henry Barajas (A) Federico Sorressa (CA) Francesco Francavilla

THE END IS NEAR!

Cornered and defeated, the Green Hornet, Kato, and Miss Fury must put their differences aside and join forces once again when the true villain pulling the strings behind the scenes is finally revealed! But can they overcome their own fears and shared past to save the city from a fate worse than death?

Find out as the pulp hero team-up of the century concludes in The Green Hornet/Miss Fury #5, officially entered into evidence by ALEX SEGURA, HENRY BARAJAS, and FEDERICO SORRESSA – complete with courtroom sketches from FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JONATHAN CASE, and JACOB EDGAR!

In Shops: May 14, 2025

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

MAR250193

MAR250194 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR B LAND

MAR250195 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR C MAER

MAR250196 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR D CHATZOUDIS

MAR250197 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR E COSPLAY

MAR250198 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR F LAND FOIL

MAR250199 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR G LAND FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250200 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR H MAER FOIL

MAR250201 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR I MAER FOIL VIRGIN

MAR250202 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR J PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

MAR250203 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

MAR250204 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR L 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO ORIGINAL (C

MAR250205 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR M 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

MAR250206 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR N 10 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS FOIL

MAR250207 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR O 10 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W

MAR250208 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR P 15 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS FOIL VIRG

MAR250209 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV ANACLETO B&W VIRGIN

MAR250210 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR R 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN (C

MAR250211 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR S 20 COPY INCV MAER VIRGIN

MAR250212 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR T 25 COPY INCV ANACLETO VIRGIN

MAR250213 – VAMPIRELLA (2025) #3 CVR U 25 COPY INCV LAND VIRGIN

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

THE SACRED SIX RETURN!

With her postpartum depression raging and her infant son inconsolable, an overwhelmed Vampirella goes AWOL and lands in Las Vegas – where her presence panics the local vampires into preemptively attacking her. Meanwhile, in the darkly possible future, the increasingly erratic Daughter of Drakulon leads the other members of the Sacred Six – Pantha, Nyx, Chastity, Victory, and Vampirette – on a mission which may finally push Vampirella permanently over the edge!

The well-oiled creative machine of CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ continues to build up steam in Vampirella #3 – stoked by smolderingly sensual covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, GREG LAND, SHANNON MAER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE TP VOL 02 (MR)

DYNAMITE

MAR250214

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) Ivan Tao

SWEETIE & HER CANDY VIGILANTES ARE BACK – TO SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH WITH CANDY-COATED CARNAGE!

Riding in hot on the heels of Volume 1's cliffhanger ending, the eagerly anticipated return of Blood! Guts! and a Sugar Rush is here!

Sweetie and her Candy Vigilante squad are back with Volume 2 of their SWEET new series, opening with an epic, not-to-be-missed "Sugartown Showdown!" Together with her shape-shifting, licorice-loving lycanthrope Candy Wolf and newly "minted" ninjette warrior Pixie Stix, Sweetie faces off with a violently delicious fury against her "salty" arch-nemesis Bart Volgare and his gang of thugs in the icy, snowy streets of New York City, where blood is spilled and an army of fabled supernaturals and sugar-fueled allies hop into action to scramble "bad eggs!"

Sweetie's signature Jawbreaker gun resurfaces, and armed with delicious new ammo she unleashes an arsenal of surreal and sweetly sinister confections that wash away the naughty and leave a wicked smile on your face – literally!

Witness thugs iced by magic snowball flex and grisly fatalities caused by exploding Easter egg grenades, jellybean munitions, and gingerbread jawbreakers. Plus, the creation of Sweetie's frosted whipped cream confection called "SweetStuff" – for those pure of heart, it's one of the most delectable concoctions you'll ever taste. To the inherently bad, however, SweetStuff doesn't taste very SWEET at all – in fact, it melts away your… everything! It liquefies matter into a frosty, glittery goo right down to the bone!

The band is definitely back together, as squad members and enforcers Gummee Bear and Tinsel (a living Christmas Tree) return along with witch-hunting assassins Hansel and Gretel, and we're introduced to Peter Cottontail and Jack Rabbit riding in on their supercharged monster truck fueled by ice cream! We'll also meet The Great Pumpkin (who rises out of the pumpkin patch every All Hallows Eve), Sweetie's youthful beekeeper, Honey B, and receive a house call from ally Dr. Faerie Wilder, a.k.a. The Tooth Fairy herself, revealing her integral role in the science and magic of Sweetie's defense weapons development. Gaze in wonder at the halo of the Strawberry Ice Moon at the Candy Vigilante factory headquarters in Brooklyn!

With plans for the "Fortress of Sweetness" nearing completion, the NYPD learns that two mysterious, uninhabited islands, long considered abandoned and dangerous and within eyeshot of NYC's notorious jail on "Rikers Island," have recently been purchased from the city by a "private buyer." Soon, the entire world will know the name Sweetie Candy Vigilante!

All this awaits, among other surprises – including the breaking news that the waters surrounding the "Fortress of Sweetness" are now populated with Sweetie's latest creation… Sweetish Piranha Fish! Isn't that NICE?

PLUS… universes collide as Mystery Men creator and Eisner Award-winning indie comics icon BOB BURDEN's cult-classic antihero FLAMING CARROT makes a SPECIAL APPEARANCE in the first Flaming Carrot crossover since his team-up with the world-famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades ago.

Sweetie Candy Vigilante Vol. 2 collects all six issues of the second SCV series, and includes a comprehensive cover gallery featuring art by IVAN TAO, DEAN YEAGLE, JOE CHIODO, BOB BURDEN, JOHN ROYLE, CHRISSIE ZULLO, JEFF ZORNOW, JOSH HOWARD, and more – plus an interview with the creators and a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series!

In Shops: May 21, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!