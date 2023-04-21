Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Ribbon Queen in AWA July 2023 Solicits Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, the team that created Crossed, are at AWA with their new thing, The Ribbon Queen, launching in AWA's July 2023 solicits.

Now that Avatar Press is on "pause" for new comics right now, Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, the team that created Crossed, are at AWA with their new thing, The Ribbon Queen, launching in AWA's July 2023 solicits.

THE RIBBON QUEEN #1 (OF 8) CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

AWA

MAY231601

MAY231602 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #1 (OF 8) CVR B DALTON (MR) – 3.99

MAY231603 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #1 (OF 8) CVR C HORROR HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231604 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #1 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Jacen Burrows, Guillermo Ortego (CA) Declan Shalvey

There is something ancient and terrible loose in the world of men. Something that hates them with burning passion, that bears a grudge born of ten thousand years. Something that wants its revenge.

NYPD Detective Amy Sun has a problem: Three years ago, a young woman was rescued from a serial killer by a police tactical unit. Now she's dead, and Amy has a bad feeling that the SWAT team leader is responsible. As she investigates the existence of a corrupt cabal within her own precinct, Detective Sun soon discovers that there is something else on their trail – a force of vengeance older than the human race itself has awoken, invoked by the tormented murder victim in the weeks before she died, and is out for the blood of the guilty, who soon find themselves suffering a fate more gruesome than anything they could have dreamed of. The Ribbon Queen has come to New York City…and when she learns the truth, Amy is not at all certain that it should be stopped.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #2 (OF 5) CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

AWA

MAY231605

MAY231606 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #2 (OF 5) CVR B FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 3.99

MAY231607 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #2 (OF 5) CVR C FILM NOIR HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

MAY231608 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #2 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Tim Bradstreet

After a simple armored car heist turns into something much more sinister and dangerous for brothers Wyatt and Jasper, things go from bad to worse for the ex-cons. Captured by the mysterious and dangerous cult, The Sons of the Salton Sea, Jasper comes face to face with the group's leader, while Wyatt tries to evade the cult and the local police that work for them. In another action-packed and bloody issue, both brothers get separate peeks into why the Sons of the Salton Sea exist and why they're going to such extreme lengths to get back what the brothers stole.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLACK TAPE TP (MR)

AWA

MAY231609

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Dalibor Talajic (CA) Joe Quesada

Jack King was a rock'n'roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack's final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 9.99

