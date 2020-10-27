Garth Marenghi & Marc Guggenheim – The Daily LITG, 27th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Green Lantern, Razer and Spitting Image and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

One year ago, the Doctor met the Doctor

And we got Giant-Sized X-Men again

Two years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarised

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Comic Arts Workshop, Hosted by Cristian S. Aluas of IT'S A LIVING: Surviving as a Freelancer in the 21st Century. 8-10pm ET

Kev F's Comic Half Term Comic Art Masterclass, now.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.

comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.

Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.

Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, LA filming and Green Lantern or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.