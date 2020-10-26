Neil Gaiman Asks If DC Wants a Death Talks About Life For COVID-19

During online discussion of the Netflix Sandman series (currently filming), Sandman creator Neil Gaiman said that "The plan is to tell the whole story, from Preludes and Nocturnes up to Sandman Overture" and in response to fears that Netflix may cancel Sandman three series in, "The short answer (which I will not be expanding) is, There are safeguards in place." So that's us told.

Blogger Paul Canrahan replied "Completists demand that this essential storyline is included. May also work as a spin-off." With an image from Death Talks About Life by Gaiman and Dave McKean.

A public service announcement AIDS-awareness 8-page comic published by DC Comics, Death Talks about Life featured basic safe sex information about the transmission of HIV and AIDS, narrated by Death from Sandman and a cameo by an uncomfortable John Constantine with a condom and a banana. It was published as a giveaway as well as being included in Hellblazer #62, The Sandman #46, Shade the Changing Man #32 and was collected in the trade collection Death: The High Cost of Living.

Gaiman replied "I wish we'd done a 2020 "Death talks about Life" for Covid. (And actually, that might be something to talk to DC Comics about.)" It just might, Neil. DC Comics Black Label editor Chris Conroy responded "Yes please, hello." Which is as much of a green light as you need these days. Doomsday Clock artist Gary Frank posted an audition piece in response…

So there may be all manner of people happy to step up for such a thing. We all still have a long way to go on this one. Good luck, everyone – would Death herself need to wear a face mask?