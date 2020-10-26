New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro

New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures have been revealed during Mando Mondays ahead of the Season 2 Premiere of The Mandalorian. There were three figures in total who have been announced by Hasbro, and the first is a special Walmart exclusive Build Up Pack. The Mandalorian and The Child are back and packaged together in this Vintage Collection figure set. Mando will come in his Beskar armor, Imperial credits, camtono, and best of all, a removable helmet! The Child and Mando are ready to join your growing collection with this amazing Vintage set that can be found here at 4 PM EST. Up next is another Mandalorian as The Armorer is joining the 3.75" Star Wars figure line. Featuring a nice card back, she will come with her welding tools, but easily a must-have figure for any fan of the series. Last but not least, we will be getting the new big bad for season 2 with Moff Gideon, who will be holding the Darksaber! These are both figures from The Mandalorian that Vintage Collection collectors will not want to miss out on, and they will both be found here for $12.99 at 4PM EST.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DIN DJARIN (THE MANDALORIAN) & THE CHILD Build-Up Pack – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DIN DJARIN (THE MANDALORIAN) & THE CHILD Build-Up Pack, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action Disney Plus series. Featuring premium detail and design, and original Kenner branding, the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DIN DJARIN (THE MANDALORIAN) figure, with battle-weathered deco, and THE CHILD figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. This figure 2-pack is packed out with additional accessories, including a removable helmet, Imperial credits, camtono, and more. Includes 2 figures and 7 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE ARMORER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live- action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and featuring premium detail and design, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Spring 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MOFF GIDEON Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus. Highly poseable with realistic detail and premium design, including a photoreal face, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 3 accessories"