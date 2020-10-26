Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Drifloon

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of catching these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Catch Mastery: Ghost event which will see Drifloon boosted in the wild, let's take a deep dive into this Balloon Pokémon's lore for the occasion.

Dex entry number 425, Drifloon is a dual Ghost/Flying-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either Male or Female. Referred to as the "Balloon Pokémon," this is what Drifloon's Dex entry says:

Wandering souls gathered together to form this Pokémon. When trying to make friends with children, Drifloon grabs them by the hand.

In its debut in the original game series, this Balloon Pokémon can be encountered in Valley Windworks on Fridays only.

For fans of the anime, Drifloon has multiple appearances, including Playing the Leveling Field!, Drifloon on the Wind, A Full Courts Tage Battle, Foggy Pokémon Orienteering!, the movie The Rise of Darkrai, and multiple short films that play before the main movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Drifloon:

Diamond: A Pokémon formed by the spirits of people and Pokémon. It loves damp, humid seasons.

Pearl: It tugs on the hands of children to steal them away. However, it gets pulled around instead.

Black/White: Because of the way it floats aimlessly, an old folktale calls it a "Signpost for Wandering Spirits."

Y: It is whispered that any child who mistakes Drifloon for a balloon and holds on to it could wind up missing.