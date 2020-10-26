Retro The Mandalorian Figures Unveiled by Hasbro for Mando Monday

The Mandalorian Season 2 is almost upon us and Mando Mondays are here. Mando Mondays will kick off every Monday before episodes of The Mandalorian giving fans and collectors new reveals from games, apparel, books, and toys. Today starts off the official first day of the reveals and one of the biggest ones is Hasbro has unveiled new Star Wars Retro Collection figures from The Mandalorian! There are 7 figures in total that will be getting that classic Kenner Star Wars look that older fans fell in love with. Each will feature capes and weapons just like the original Star Wars figures for any fan of The Mandalorian. Mando himself starts things off first with his original brown armor suit we see in the first couple of episodes in Season 1. IG-11 and Cara Dune are up next in all their retro Star Wars design with special weapons and all. The figures don't end there as more of The Mandalorian allies are here with Greef Karga and Kuiil are here are ready to party. Finally, we can not have Mando Monday reveals without The Child! That is right, The Child is back and in complete retro Kenner design with this Hasbro figure. These Retro figures are perfect collectibles for both new and old collectors now all we will need is a retro-styled carrying case to finish a perfect throwback release. Pre-orders are set to go live today, October 26th, 2020 at 4 PM EST here.

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars Retro Collection! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars Retro Collection includes figures from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including movies and live-action series. The 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like The Mandalorian characters from The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney Plus, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1970s Star Wars figures."