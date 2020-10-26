UCS Selling Two, Three, Four Times More DC Comics Than Lunar

Recently, DC Comics and UCS Comic Distributors have parted ways. UCS is one of two distributors set up with DC Comics from two of DC's biggest comic book retailer accounts, to replace Diamond Comic Distributors, with whom DC had fallen out within the shadow of the shutdown. Set up by Midtown Comics, it was recently revealed that this relationship was coming to an end at the end of the year, and all of DC Comics' North American comic shop distribution shifting to rival store DCBS's Lunar Distribution. Bleeding Cool broke that news as well as also the news that it this was UCS' decision to drop out rather than DC Comics. and that DC Comics is introducing new restrictions to retailers ordering DC Comics titles through Lunar.

Details of the decision are still up for discussion but a number of documents have been circulating around certain sections of the comic book industry, breaking down UCS and Lunar orders through DC Comics. I'm not going to reprint them here, for fear of exposing a source, but they show, quite clearly, that UCS was distributing many more comics than Lunar was – two, maybe three times as many.

Which means that when Lunar takes over from UCS, the amount of comic books being distributed isn't going to double, in some cases it is going to quadruple. Lunar has stated they are getting new warehouse space and staff, that they are "currently beefing up our warehouse and CSR staff to handle the influx of new retailers from UCS" but they may have much more to deal with than one might have anticipated.

We also despaired of Lunar Distribution's decision not to have a logo for articles such as this. Might have to do something about that sometime. Would anyone be up for some kind of unofficial competition?