Gaslamp Sees Strange Academy #13, #14, #15 Explode On eBay

Gaslamp is a new character to Strange Academy, who has been influential for some time, appeared for the first time in Strange Academy #13 but made it to the cover of this week's issue #15. And his presence seems to have exploded sales on eBay.

A magician living in New Orleans who specialises in granting wishes, Gaslamp sells his wares like drugs, addicting his customers to the thrill of magical use. which he sold like drugs., which saw Strange Academy student Zoe Laveau die from exposure to dark magic, and brought back to life in her current undead form.

Not heeding the warhning, fellow student Calvin Morse has found in Gaslamp an opportunity to regain his magic powers, and got his first hit for free.

Copies of his first appearance on panel published this week, Strange Academy #15, have sold for up to $36 but plenty of copies getting around $25-$30. But previous appearances have seen Strange Academy #14 sell for up to $31, with copies going for around $20, and copies of Strange Academy #13 selling for up to $35. But you can get all three for around $55 – what a bargain!

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

MARVEL COMICS

SEP210981

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

• The Strange Academy kids have a night on the town in New Orleans!

• Some kids go for a tour of a famous NOLA graveyard, and I'm sure you know how teens in graveyards usually go.

• Emily takes a field trip of her own, and we also learn the SECRET ORIGIN OF ZOE LAVEAU!

RATED T+In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210941

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

• This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now…

• See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe.

• You won't believe your eyes.

RATED TIn Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT211033

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

YOUR WISH…IS GRANTED! It's a very special day at Strange Academy: BATTLE CLASS with Magik and Wong! But not every student is competing at the same level, and CALVIN has a trick up his sleeve thanks to his new mysterious friend, GASLAMP! Meanwhile, a student is missing, and EMILY BRIGHT won't rest until they're found.In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: $3.99