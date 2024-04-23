Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Flash Giordon, gatchaman, july 2024, mad cave, Solicits

Gatchaman: Galactor & Flash Gordon #1 in Mad Cave July 2024 Solicits

Gatchaman: Galactor #1 and Flash Gordon #1 both launch in Mad Cave Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Mad Cave Studios launches Gatchaman: Galactor #1 and Flash Gordon #1 in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as Flash Gordon: Classic Collection Vol. 1 and continuing with Dick Tracy #3. They also launch The Last Wardens #1 by Elliot Sperl, Amit Tishler and Rui Silveira, and Soul Taker #1 by Thomas E Sniegoski, Jeannine Achieson and Valeria Burso, as well as continuing Galaxy Of Madness #2, The Mammoth #2, Mugshots #2, Nottingham #14, Love Me: A Romance Story #3, Morning Star #4, Sanction #3, When The Blood Has Dried #4, and collecting Nottingham Vol. 1 Spanish Edition, A Legacy Of Violence Vol. 3, Charred Remains TPB and The Devil That Wears My Face. And from their Maverick line, two original graphic novels Fate: The Winx Saga Vol. 1 by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau based on the Netflix TV show. And I'm A Mess: The Guide For A Messy Life by Eianat Tsadfati.

They also have the Papercutz line of Smurf books, Jackson's Wilder Adventures by Sarah Davidson, a complete collection of Frozen: Olaf comics, Disney Fairies 4 Book In 1 Collection, a Loud House Spooky Special and The Casagrandes 3 In 1.

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR #1 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: KATH LOBO

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

NO ONE CHALLENGES BERG KATSE AND LIVES! Galactor is under siege by a threat from within! After a secret attempt on his life, Berg Katse sets about to uncover a conspiracy within Galactor, born of their earliest days. Galactor's leader goes undercover to hunt, identify, and ruthlessly dispense with a revolution growing within Galactor's ranks. The first issue in an all-new miniseries that expands upon the ongoing series!

RELEASE DATE JULY 10, 2024 PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

FLASH GORDON #1 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

THE UNIVERSE HAS CHANGED, BUT FLASH REMAINS THE SAME! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. The first exciting issue in an all-new ongoing series!

RELEASE DATE JULY 24, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

FLASH GORDON: CLASSIC COLLECTION VOL. 1 (HARDCOVER)

AUTHORS: DON MOORE &

ALEX RAYMOND

ARTIST: ALEX RAYMOND

COLORIST: ALEX RAYMOND

LETTERER: ALEX RAYMOND

THE CLASSIC SUNDAY STRIPS IN A NEW PREMIUM FORMAT!

Flash Gordon: Classic Collection Volume 1 reprints all of Alex Raymond's Sunday strips from January 1, 1934 to April 18, 1937, and includes additional background material and an introduction from Alex Ross. Science fiction's most enduring icon Flash Gordon returns in a newly restored edition, collecting his earliest adventures with Dale Arden and Dr. Hans Zarkov on the mysterious planet Mongo. There they'll encounter strange landscapes, fantastic creatures, otherworldly characters, and the universe's most diabolical mastermind–Ming the Merciless.

DICK TRACY #3 (ONGOING)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

RELEASE DATE JULY 24, 2024

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

THE ORIGIN OF DICK TRACY CONTINUES IN THE HIT NEW SERIES FROM MAD CAVE! Battle lines are drawn as the city braces for an all-out gang war – and Dick Tracy and his ragtag allies are scrambling to piece together the mystery that might prevent it! But how does today's raging turf war tie into Tracy's own haunted memories from his time in the service? Plus: the true identity of the new player on the scene becomes clearer!

THE LAST WARDENS #1 (OF 6)

AUTHORS: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

CAN'T WALK AWAY. CAN'T FIGHT ALONE. With an alcoholic father and a hole in her wallet, Danielle Pryer's life in the rustic town of Bleakwood goes from

bad to worse when her long-lost brother, Bruce, returns from the Vietnam War. While Bruce is being plagued by a

mysterious and monstrous mutation, he is also being hunted by an incompetent team of paranormal misfits, which

leads to Bleakwood quickly becoming ground zero of a supernatural battle that forces Danielle to choose between

everything she holds dear and the fate of the world as a whole.

PAGES: 28 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+ RELEASE DATE JULY 17, 2024

FOC DATE: JUNE 17, 2024

SOUL TAKER #1 (OF 6)

AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI & JEANNINE ACHESON

ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO

COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

LIVING FOREVER ISN'T WHAT IT'S CRACKED UP TO BE. Amarantha is the last of her race, an ancient species that has lived among us for millennia, feeding on the life energies

of humanity. Now enjoying a peaceful existence in a retirement community, she continues to consume just enough

to survive. But Amarantha has made enemies throughout her long life and an ancient foe thought long defeated

has returned and is out for blood, while a newer threat seeks to capture her for their own nefarious purposes! Now

Amarantha must do everything in her power to vanquish her enemies and protect the life she has made for herself.

RELEASE DATE JULY 3, 2024

