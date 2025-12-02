Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Gavin Guidry's Big Plans To Follow JSA… DC Comics Next Level?

Article Summary Gavin Guidry teases his next DC Comics project following his acclaimed work on JSA: Year One.

Known for Superman '78, Action Comics, and Birds of Prey, Guidry's star continues to rise at DC.

JSA: Year One, with Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry, dives into the Golden Age origins of the Justice Society.

Keep an eye on upcoming DC solicits to discover which "Next Level" project Guidry will tackle next.

Gavin Guidry writes, "Happy December, nerds. Keep your eyes peeled for this month's DC solicits, if you're interested in finding out what I'm doing after JSA: Year One." Will it be one of the DC Next Level books? Gavin Guidry is best known for drawing Superman '78: The Metal Curtain, Action Comics, Uncanny X-Men, Predator Vs Wolverine and Birds of Prey, as well as creating comic book series Going To The Chapel and There's Something Wrong with Patrick Todd. Recently he joined Jeff Lemire on the new Justice Society Of America comic book series, JSA, that he launched a year ago, posting to Substack to say "starting with Issue #13 of JSA we will be going back to the Golden Age for a major new storyline that reveals the untold formative adventure of the heroes who will become The Justice Society of America! Thanks for reading Tales From the Farm! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work. This 6-issue storyline will run through Issues 13-18 and feature artwork by Gavin Guidry (who drew the "Times Past" story in Issue 8). I'm very excited about this new storyline. It's a real thrill to get to add to the Golden Age legacy of these amazing characters." Here's the first three of six…

JSA #13 by Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry

A BRAND-NEW ARC STARTS HERE! The first days of the JSA are explored as we see the formation of the world's first super-team! JSA Year One starts here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/5/2025

JSA #14 by Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry

As the Atom investigates the Fifth Columnists, a new hero makes an appearance!Meanwhile, Alan Scott gets some help on a case from Detective Jim Corrigan! December 3, 2025

JSA #15 by Jeff Lemire and Gavin Guidry

YEAR ONE CONTINUES! The trail of clues bring the heroes closer together, but it also leads them straight into the arms of a number of foes who are more the willing to strike down a do-gooder! $3.99 1/7/2026

