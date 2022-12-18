GCPD: The Blue Wall #3 Preview: Justice for Two-Face

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #3

DC Comics

1022DC213

1022DC214 – GCPD: The Blue Wall #3 Steve Epting Cover – $4.99

(W) John Ridley (A) Stefano Raffaele (CA) Reiko Murakami

A high-profile criminal operation is foiled by the GCPD, and in the eyes of Commissioner Renee Montoya, there's only one suspect worth investigating: the murderous gangster known as Two-Face. But every report appears to show that Harvey is back on the straight and narrow. Is the duplicitous former villain once again leading a double life? Or are ghosts from Renee's past influencing her objective judgment?

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

