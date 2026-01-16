Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gene yuen lang, jubilee

Gene Luen Yang To Write X-Men's Jubilee For Marvel With Michael YG

Gene Luen Yang to write X-Men's Jubilee for Marvel Comics, drawn by Michael YG, out in April 2026

Article Summary Gene Luen Yang writes new X-Men solo series Jubilee: Deadly Reunion, launching in April 2026 from Marvel

Artist Michael YG joins Yang for this spotlight on Jubilation Lee and her Chinese-American heritage

The story follows Jubilee helping her newly discovered cousin, who harbors dangerous mutant powers

Yang explores Jubilee's unique identity and family ties, marking a major Asian American superhero story

Coinciding with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Jubilee headlines a solo adventure this April: a new Marvel X-Men comic book series, Jubilee: Deadly Reunion #1, by American Born Chinese creator Gene Luen Yang, reunited with his Shang-Chi artist, Michael YG. "The saga kicks off when Jubilee's long-lost cousin shows up at the X-Men's doorstep – with mutant powers of his own and a mission that will force Jubilee to explore her Chinese heritage and family history in a profound way!"

JUBILEE: DEADLY REUNION #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art by MICHAEL YG

Cover by FANYANG

Variant Cover IVAN TAO

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

JUBILEE'S X-CELLENT ADVENTURE! Jubilation Lee always puts her life on the line for those in need – but for family? She'll do anything! When the cousin she never knew is in sudden need of help, Jubilee tracks him down to save him! But Jubilee may find that her familial bonds aren't as strong as she hoped! What secrets does her cousin hold? And what dangerous mutant power does he wield?! Join Jubilee as she embarks on a bombastic and life-altering journey of family, heart and heartbreak! On Sale 4/29

"I've been a big fan of Jubilee since high school, when I was reading the Chris Claremont and Jim Lee X-Men run," Yang shared. "She just felt like someone I would've been friends with at school, except she's an X-Man. She's also an American Born Chinese like me, so I've always wanted to tell a story about her uneasy relationship with her roots. I'm thrilled to finally get the chance." "I'm greatly honored to collaborate with Gene Luen Yang once again," Michael YG shared. "This project is truly a celebratory highlight for me, just like a jubilee itself!" With covers by Fanyang and Ivan Tao…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!