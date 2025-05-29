Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: geof darrow, shaolin cowboy

Geoff Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning Of The End Results Rarities

The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws, collects Geoff Darrow rarities

Dark Horse Comics is to publish The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws, the 21st anniversary of the first publication of Geoff Darrow's Shaolin Cowboy character, originally from the Wachowski's comic book imprint Burlyman, before being picked up by Dark Horse once they got bored of comics.

"To honour that anniversary, Dark Horse Books will be collecting all of the essential stories in a brand-new collection, The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws. This hardcover book includes essential Shaolin Cowboy stories for all fans of the legendary and renowned artist Geof Darrow's brilliantly detailed artwork. It will be available in December 2025."

The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results–21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws Hardcover – December 9, 2025

by Geof Darrow, Dave Stewart

Happy Anniversary to the SCU! Celebrating twenty-one years of the Eisner and Inkpot Award–winning highly-praised Shaolin Cowboy comics series comes this brand-new collection, featuring essential stories for all fans of the legendary and renowned artist Geof Darrow's brilliantly detailed artwork and Dave Stewart's beautiful colors. Collected in this special anniversary deluxe hardcover edition are The Shaolin Cowboy: Start Trek and the long out-of-print fan favorite Bourbon Thret comics from Comics and Stories, originally published in France by Moebius' publishing house Ædena. What lies ahead are over two hundred pages where every single panel is a work of art. You can look at these pages for years and always see something new in the details. Showcasing the essence of the Shaolin Cowboy over the last two decades, this commemorative and epic publication is a truly stunning must-have collection of art for Geof Darrow fans everywhere.

The Shaolin Cowboy: Beginning of the End Results—21 Years of Blood, Sweat, and Chainsaws (256 pages, 8" x 12", hardcover) will be available in bookstores and comic shops on December 9 and 10, 2025 for $34.99.

