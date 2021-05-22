Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 hits stores from DC Comics next week, but the real party is for writer Geoff "Jeff" Johns, who gets to indulge his Golden Age proclivities in this preview of the comic. What does Johns have in store for the Seven Soldiers of Victory? Apparently, an Eighth Soldier of Victory. Check out the preview below and look for the Spring Break Special in stores on Tuesday.
STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
0321DC019
0321DC020 – STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B MIKE MCKONE CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99
(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck
Legendary comics writer Geoff Johns returns to his breakthrough hero, Stargirl, in this special one-shot illustrated by Todd Nauck! Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The Soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth Soldier of Victory, but what other secrets lie buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $5.99
Cover image for 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TODD NAUCK, by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0321DC020 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B MIKE MCKONE CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Geoff Johns (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Mike McKone, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0321DC019 STARGIRL SPRING BREAK SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT), by (W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck, in stores Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.