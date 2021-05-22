Geoff Johns Gone Wild in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 [Preview]

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 hits stores from DC Comics next week, but the real party is for writer Geoff "Jeff" Johns, who gets to indulge his Golden Age proclivities in this preview of the comic. What does Johns have in store for the Seven Soldiers of Victory? Apparently, an Eighth Soldier of Victory. Check out the preview below and look for the Spring Break Special in stores on Tuesday.