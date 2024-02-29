Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League | Tagged: geoff johns, Ghost Machine, jsa, Justice Society of America

Geoff Johns' Justice Society Of America Gets Later… Is It Personal?

Geoff Johns' remaining title Justice Society Of America is getting later and later and later for reasons unknown. Is it personal?

Article Summary Geoff Johns' JSA title delays spark speculation on DC relations after Ghost Machine deal.

Justice Society Of America pushed back multiple times, now set for March 19th release.

Related Golden Age comics, including Jay Garrick and Alan Scott issues, also face delays.

Frequent rescheduling affecting Batman titles as well, though Fables remains on track.

At this stage, one might wonder if Geoff Johns decision to go exclusive with his Ghost Machine and take a bunch of DC Comics talent like Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch and others to exclusive deals, rather than his planned Killing Zone imprint, might have soured DC Comics on their former CCO. Because his remaining title, Justice Society Of America, drawn by Mikel Janin is getting later and later and later for reasons unknown. And now dragging fellow Golden Age titles Jay Garrick: The Flash and Alan Scott: Green Lantern along with it, which were once meant to have been showrun by Geoff Johns but I haven't seen much of that either.

So where are we now?

Justice Society of America #9 was scheduled for the 21st of November, and then for the 11th of November, and then for the 23rd of January 2024, and then for the 30th of January, and then for the 6th of February, then for the 20th of February and then for the 12th of March and now for the 19th of March.

Justice Society of America #10 and Justice Society of America #11 are both scheduled for the 16th of April. That won't last.

Justice Society of America #12 is yet to be solicited.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #5 slipped from the 17th of February to the 5th of March 2024, then for the 12th of March and now for the 26th of March.

Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 slipped from the 26th of March to the 2nd of April.

Jay Garrick: The Flash #6 slipped from the 13th of March to the 2nd of April.

Oh and also…

Batman '89: Echoes #2, originally scheduled for the 18th of December 2023 slipped to the 30th of January 2o24 and has a new on-sale date for the 5th of March then for the 13th of March, and now for the 19th of March.

Batman: Off-World #4 has a new on-sale date of the 2nd of April after being solicited for the 20th of February.

At least Fables seems to be fixed in its schedules now.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #9 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The JSA scour Europe on the hunt for Ruby, the daughter of the Red Lantern! But can they catch up to her before she burns the Earth in search of her father? Retail: $3.99 FOC Date: 3/19/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #10 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

THE HUNTRESS, HUNTED! Ruby's search for her father continues, and she'll stop at nothing to find him, even if it means killing the Huntress and destroying the Justice Society of America! Retail:$3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024 JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #11 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

As Huntress pushes to recruit the Harlequin's Son, the Legionnaire enacts his plans against the JSA! What does this mean for the future of the world's first superteam?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

