George Jeanty Replaces Stefano Landini on Marvel's USAgent #1

Marvel's USAgent character is returning with a new series written by Christopher Priest. But it appears that the announced artist is changing. The comic is still to be published in November, but the artist for the first issue at least, will no longer be Stefano Landini, but by Georges Jeanty, and not the previously solicited Stefano Landini. Jeanty is best known for drawing Dark Horse's Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Weapon X, Bishop, Gambit, Deadpool and The Ameriucan Way with John Ridley.

This is the original promotion piece from Marvel.

"'American Zealot' is a morality play told in five acts," Priest expands. "John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who's telling the story. Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can't always follow. However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former USAgent's missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he'll need to MacGyver himself out of.

"I was thrilled to be invited back to Captain America," Priest continues, "until I realized it was this guy, Cap's scowling, emotionally damaged misfit cousin. Cousin America. But USAGENT presents an exciting writer's challenge to explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man often at war with HIMself, so Marvel knows no better a protagonist for this journey, this stumble, this Parkour carom through the many visions of the greatest nation on Earth."

"I am incredibly excited to be part of this new project dedicated to USAgent together with this incredible staff," adds Stefano Landini. "The story set up by Christopher is truly intense and full of twists, I can't wait for readers to see the incredible work we are doing with their own eyes."