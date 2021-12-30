George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events

Earlier in the month, legendary comic book creator George Pérez told family, friends and the world that he had stage 3, inoperable pancreatic cancer. That he had chosen not to receive further medication. And had a life expectancy of six months to one year. The outpouring of memories and well-wishes from comic book creators and fans was a torrent. And there were calls and a petition for Marvel and DC to republish his JLA/Avengers comic book series.
Before Christmas, George Pérez posted his latest news to Facebook, saying "there are still many more serious matters to contend with as well as my wife Carol and I work to make my own passing as peaceful and uncomplicated as possible. My new will is now ready to be signed and witnessed; I've taken all steps with the bank to have my future royalties transferred to my wife's name and account, and we've already made an appointment to discuss my options for hospice care when the need finally arises. And with those somber matters dealt with, I look forward to making the most of the New Year with charity signings, meet and greets, and maybe even a convention or two. I find that being among family, friends, and fans is the best tonic when it comes to living my remaining life to the fullest. I'm flattered, moved, and humbled by all the kind words heaped upon me in the literally thousands of messages I've received since I first announced my diagnosis. I can only hope that, even in the short time allotted to me, I can continue to be worthy of those words."
And in that light, CGC has announced their "Last In-House Private Signing Event with Comic Book Legend George Pérez" with the following exclusive CGC slab label:
CGC is excited to announce that we will be hosting an exclusive In-House Private Signing event with the legendary comic book artist George Pérez! Many know him for his game changing, revolutionary work for Marvel and DC Comics. Only Signatures will be available due to Pérez's health. In addition, CGC has created a custom George Pérez label exclusively for this signing. All of the proceeds from the label will go directly to Pérez and his estate. See pricing and more details below.Pérez's rise to fame started when he took over Marvel's The Avengers in the 1970s. His artistic skills skyrocketed him to the stratosphere and led to him illustrating The New Teen Titans and the groundbreaking series Crisis on Infinite Earths (DC Comics). Then, during the 1980s, he played a major role in the Wonder Woman reboot and contributed to Superman.

In the 1990s, Pérez went back to Marvel and signed on to illustrate the epic limited series, The Infinity Gauntlet, which would inspire the box-office record shattering Marvel movies. Throughout his long and successful career, Pérez has continued to illustrate renditions of characters that fans will always hold dear and will remember forever.

"We are honored to have George Pérez join us for a very special In-House Private Signing event," said Brittany McManus, CGC Signature Series Director. "Pérez has worked on some extremely important series, and his contributions to comics have cemented his legacy as one of the greats. The CGC Signature Series team is proud to offer this opportunity to connect him with his amazing fans!"

For this exclusive event, ALL CGC members, including free CGC members, can submit books directly to CGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida. CGC must receive all submissions for this event by Monday, January 31, 2022.

If the In-House Private Signing needs to be rescheduled, CGC will securely store all submissions in its vault until the event can be rescheduled.

After Pérez signs the submitted books, CGC will grade and encapsulate them with an estimated turnaround time of six weeks. If CCS pressing is also requested, the turnaround time is estimated at eight weeks. After grading and encapsulation, the collectibles will be shipped back to their owners.

The CGC Private Signing fee for George Pérez is $75 per item.

