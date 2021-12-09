Petition: Warners & Disney, Republish George Pérez' JLA/Avengers

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool posted a call for Marvel and DC – or their corporate parents Disney and Warners – to put their collective rivalry aside and collaborate on a republishing of the classic JLA/Avengers crossover by George Pérez and Kurt Busiek collection from 2004, long out of print and selling for $300 these days.

It was one of our more popular articles and got a bump from Reddit earlier today as well, with people asking where they could sign a petition. Well… how about here? The comments below? Sign up, show your support, use your real name (and location if you can), commit to buying a copy, we'll see how they add up, and then I'll deliver it to executives at both companies.

It has also been suggested that as well as the usual royalties George would receive, it could be a volume that would raise money specifically for George's care and family. He recently retired from comic books, it is rare that any comic book artist gets to do such a thing, most work until they drop, with little other option. This might, just for now, be another solution.

