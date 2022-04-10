George Pérez Teen Titans And Avengers Original Artwork At Auction

Today's Heritage Auctions' Signature Internet Session has run of George Pérez's original artwork for a number of projects from the seventies, eighties and nineties, including Teen Titans, Avengers, Infinity Gauntlet and the History Of The DC Universe. Take a peek and start counting your change, they all go under the hammer today.

George Pérez and Romeo Tanghal New Teen Titans #37 Story Page 21 Batman and Outsiders Original Art (DC, 1983). If you like pages jammed full of different characters then you are in luck! Because so does "Gentleman" George Pérez! On the Bad-Guy side… we have Doctor Light, Shimmer, Psimon, Mammoth and Tom Thumb. On the Good-Guy side… we have Batman and the Outsiders (Halo, Katana, and Black Lightning) and the New Teen Titans (Starfire, Wonder Girl, Robin, Cyborg, Raven, and Kid Flash). That's a lotta bang-for-your-buck! If all the rubble and debris didn't clue you in, this layout was provided by George Pérez, with finished pencils and inks by Romeo Tanghal in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition.

George Pérez and Joe Rubinstein Infinity Gauntlet #4 Story Page 4 Original Art (Marvel, 1991). George Pérez left his mark on the Infinity Gauntlet series, contributing incredible scenes featuring most of the characters in the Marvel Universe. This page shows a small sample of the power wielded by Thanos after completing the Gauntlet, as some of the Earth's mightiest heroes are rendered powerless, with a small group of the Mad Titan's choosing observing the awesome display. Heavy hitters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, even Doctor Doom are frozen with a "snap". Ink and Zipatone over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 11.5" x 16.75". Slight toning, whiteout touch-ups, with moderate smudging and handling wear. In Very Good condition.

George Pérez and Pablo Marcos Fantastic Four Annual #14 Story Page 23 Original Art (Marvel, 1979). This page features some top-notch George Pérez art and a few super-cameos! Check panel 2 for Nightwing and Iron Man, and then Panel 4 for Agatha Harkness and Franklin Richards. Signed by inker Pablo Marcos in Panel 7. Toned and in Very Good condition.

George Pérez and Karl Kesel History of the DC Universe #1 Double Page Spread 28-29 Original Art (DC, 1986). In this comic book event, Harbinger documents the important events and timeline of characters throughout the DC Universe from the dawn of time up to World War II. This sequence features the vast and untamed Wild West including characters Lazarus Lane, Bat Lash, Scalphunter, Pow Wow Smith, Super Chief, Cinnamon, Trigger Twins, Strong Bow, and Jonah Hex. Ink over graphite on two Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21.5" x 17.5". Mild edge toning and handling wear. In Excellent condition.

George Pérez and Karl Kesel History of the DC Universe #1 Double Page Spread 30-31 Original Art (DC, 1986). This striking double-page spread showcases Immortal Man and Vandal Savage for this climactic comic book event, where Harbinger records the significant events in the DC Universe from the dawn of time up to World War II. Ink over graphite on two Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21.5" x 17.5". Mild edge toning and handling wear. In Excellent condition.