Ghost Machine Launches The Trillion Dollar Kid for The Unbelievables

Ghost Machine launches The Trillion Dollar Kid #1 by Geoff Johns, Peter Tomasi and Stefano Simeone for The Unbelievables from Image in May

Article Summary Ghost Machine unveils The Trillion Dollar Kid #1, launching a new Image Comics crossover event in May 2026.

The Unbelievables rebrand brings together The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo, and brand-new original characters.

The crossover centers on the Trillion Dollar Kid's quest for what money can't buy, spanning multiple titles and issues.

New stories introduce The Deadtones, Doctor Moreau’s creatures, Jwan Genie, and more in the Ghost Machine universe.

Ghost Machine launched new series The Trillion Dollar Kid by Geoff Johns, Peter Tomasi and Stefano Simeone from Image Comics in their upcoming May 2026 solicits as part of a rebranding of the Family Odysseys line of comics as The Unbelievables, as part of a Who Are The Unbelievables? crossover that includes The Rocketfellers by Peter J. Tomasi and Francis Manapul and Hornsby & Halo by Tomasi and Peter Snejbjerg beginning in May, with all of them getting a #0 issue for the month…

Driven by the Trillion Dollar Kid's search for the one thing money can't buy, the four-part Who Are The Unbelievables? brings together the Rocketfeller family, Rose Hornsby, and Zachary Halo in an "incredible adventure while laying the foundation for what comes next." This will include "The Deadtones, a rock band of misfit monsters on the run; The Curious Creatures Of Doctor Moreau, because sometimes life needs to get a little wild; Jwan Genie, a genie finally free from her endless existence of servitude and now coming to grips with what freedom means in the modern world; and a whole lot more, as seen on the newly revealed Unbelievables map."

HORNSBY & HALO #0

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES? Prologue One:

Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz, Rob Leigh

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES? Prologue One: Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz, Rob Leigh THE ROCKETFELLERS #0

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES? Prologue Two:

Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Rob Leigh

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES? Prologue Two: Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Rob Leigh THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID #1

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part One

Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Stefano Simeone, Rob Leigh

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part One Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Stefano Simeone, Rob Leigh HORNSBY & HALO #14

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part Two

Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz, Rob Leigh

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part Two Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz, Rob Leigh THE ROCKETFELLERS #13

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part Three

Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Rob Leigh

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part Three Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Rob Leigh THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID #2

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABES? Part Four

Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Stefano Simeone, Rob Leigh

The Ghost Machine Guidebook #3

WHO ARE THE UNBELIEVABLES? Across the world, people with remarkable—and sometimes inconceivable—abilities and beginnings, all try to hide behind ordinary lives. A time-traveling family lost in the present. Two teenagers destined to rule Heaven and Hell. A trillionaire kid chasing the one thing money can't buy. And many, many more—each on a personal and exciting odyssey shaped by the impossible. What binds them isn't their secrets, but the bonds they forge—love, friendship, and sacrifice—as dangerous forces rise to exploit what the world will come to know as…THE UNBELIEVABLES.

"A boy has discovered there are extraordinary beings among us…a family from the future living in the present, two teenagers destined to rule heaven and hell, and many, many more. A 13-year-old boy the world has dubbed 'The Trillion Dollar Kid'—the world's first trillionaire—is secretly tracking these miracles hiding in plain sight. He calls them 'The Unbelievables.' Why he's searching for them, who else is out there, and what threat aims to corrupt them all will be revealed in our first Ghost Machine crossover event: Who Are The Unbelievables?" – Geoff Johns

"We get our first look at Thomas Noble Townsend III—The Trillion Dollar Kid—and the new characters of The Unbelievables in both #0 issues. Tommy widens the lens. "Through him, readers will begin to see just how vast this universe truly is." – Francis Manapul

"We're continuing the stories of The Rocketfellers and Hornsby & Halo, but this crossover kicks open the doors wider—revealing new characters and new corners of this universe that have been waiting in the wings since we launched our titles in 2024." – Peter J. Tomasi

"One of the joys of Ghost Machine is the true collaboration in the creation of our characters and universes," says artist Peter Snejbjerg. "Each Unbelievable has a unique place within our growing library of characters."

